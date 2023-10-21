Twin Valley rolls to victory over Daniel Boone in high school football

Oct. 21—Twin Valley bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way.

The Raiders put on a phenomenal performance on both sides of the ball to defeat Daniel Boone 54-7 in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 3 game Friday at Twin Valley.

"We have a mature team and probably had the best week of practice we've had all year," said Raiders coach Brett Myers, whose team fell to Ephrata 52-33 last week. "It shows their maturity and what they want to do."

The victory clinched a share of the Section 3 title for Twin Valley (5-1, 8-1), which closes the regular season with a non-league game at home against Hatboro-Horsham next week. Ephrata and Garden Spot are both 4-1 in the league.

"We're not worried about that right now," Myers said. "That's great for the banquet at the end of the year and stuff, but right now we're just focused on trying to get better."

The Raiders got off to a quick start Friday, putting together a 10-play, 60-yard drive that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by Lucas Myers.

Myers scored again on the Raiders' second possession on a 13-yard run.

"I felt good," said Lucas Myers, a freshman and the son of the coach. "The offensive line definitely made a lot of huge holes. EJ (Evan Johnson) and Drew (Engle) are always trying to help me out. Telling me what I need to see, telling me what cuts I should be making. They're just always helping out."

The Blazers (0-5, 1-7) struggled throughout the first half to move the ball, not picking up any first downs on eight possessions.

"We have a lot of injuries," Blazers coach J.D. Okuniewski said. "We have eight kids injured right now. That equates to 16 starters. The injury bug caught us. ... It's hard, but our kids are fighting and we'll fight to the bitter end next week. That's all we can do."

The Raiders scored two more times in the first quarter to take a 27-0 lead. Engle scored on a 40-yard run and Johnson on a 42-yarder.

Twin Valley finished with 385 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

With 6:46 remaining until halftime, Lucas Myers scored on a 71-yard run. He scored his fourth touchdown on a 2-yard draw on Twin Valley's next series. He finished with five carries for 90 yards and four scores.

Quarterback Evan Myers, Lucas' brother, scored right before halftime on a 21-yard QB read-option play to put the Raiders up 47-0.

Evan Myers finished with eight carries for 130 yards and one score.

In the second half, the Blazers started to move the ball, picking up six first downs.

They got on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Fred Lacey. He finished with 20 carries for 61 yards.

The Raiders' final points came on a 3-yard run by Jordan Rose in the third quarter.

Brett Myers knows to make a deep playoff run his team needs to continue to grow.

"Get a little momentum back and start to get healthier," Myers said. "If you want to make a late run you have to be lucky and you have to be deep."

For the Blazers, Okunsiewski will look for his Blazers to get their second win of the season against Fleetwood in the finale of his first season as coach.

"Our kids play Fleetwood tough every year," Okunsiewski said. "Hopefully we can come out and give them our best ballgame. Hoping to get a couple of guys back next week."