Twin Valley recovers from early deficit, beats Susquehannock to reach district lacrosse final

May 26—Twin Valley girls lacrosse coach Courtney Kaplan always wants to see her team come out fast and take control but falling behind Tuesday in a District 3 Class 2A semifinal wasn't the worst thing.

Fourth-seeded Susquehannock gave the Raiders a challenge and Kaplan was happy to see that — and even happier to see how her team responded to it.

"They made adjustments, they handled it, and they did the right thing," Kaplan said after the top-seeded Raiders recovered from an early deficit to record a 12-6 victory and clinch a spot in the Class 2A championship game. "That's what I'm looking for."

The Raiders (20-1) advance to meet second-seeded York Catholic (17-1), a 12-7 winner over Cocalico, in the title game Thursday at Central Dauphin at 5.

The Raiders are in the championship game for the first time and clinched the first PIAA Tournament berth for the Twin Valley Valley program.

There were some anxious moments in the early minutes. The Warriors controlled the first four faceoffs and put three balls in the net before the Raiders could get off a shot.

Twin Valley has been rolling over opponents this season; seeing it trail so fast, and by as many as three goals was unusual.

"That wakes you up real quick," Kaplan said.

"We're so used to winning by a lot," said All-Berks junior attack Emma Raines, "so I thought it was going to be that way again."

The Raiders made some quick adjustments after falling behind. Anna Kaplan moved up to take faceoffs, and Raines moved up to the circle to help control them.

The moves paid off as Kaplan was able to help the Raiders control the majority of the draws the rest of the way. Once they had control of the ball, they took control of the game.

Jade Shearer found the net 7 1/2 minutes in and that seemed to shift momentum immediately. Twin Valley scored the next five goals to take a 5-3 lead into the half, then kept going after that.

"Our whole team was nervous," Raines said. "Everyone calmed down (after that). We settled in and got a feel for the game, and we got our game back."

"We really held our composure, and we came back and fought for it," said All-Berks goalie Ava Morrow. "We knew we had to get it in gear and that's what we did, we just came back at 'em."

Once the Raiders gained their footing, it was no contest. They scored 11 straight goals at one point, going up 11-3 when Sarah Gowman scored nine minutes into the second half.

The Warriors (13-3) made it tough on them; they were a highly skilled, athletic team. But the Raiders had too much speed for them, and their aggressive defense made it tough for Susquehannock to clear the ball and get into its offense.

The Warriors went more than 30 minutes of game time without scoring after taking that 3-0 lead.

Susquehannock did a good job early in the game of marking Raines, who entered with a Berks-leading 86 goals. She didn't have a goal or assist for the first 20 minutes.

Eventually she started to break loose and ended up with a game-high five goals.

Gowman had three goals and two assists; Shearer had two goals.

Now the Berks champs are headed to their first district final.

"I wasn't too concerned," Morrow said of the early deficit. "I knew our team would battle back for it."