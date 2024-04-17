Twin Valley handles Wyomissing in girls lacrosse

Apr. 16—Twin Valley won its fifth straight Berks League girls lacrosse match on Tuesday afternoon defeating Wyomissing, 10-3, at Bob Wolfrum Field.

The Raiders last lost on April 4, 11-10, to Wilson. In their last five games, they have outscored their opponents 67-12.

"We're happy we paid the price early on," Raiders coach Courtney Kaplan said on the loss against the Bulldogs. "It's starting to pay off right now. We made a couple of tweaks with the team and who is playing where. I think it's paying off and everyone is getting comfortable. They're starting to know what everyone's tendencies are."

"Every experience is a good experience, whether it's a win or a loss because it teaches you things," Twin Valley senior midfielder Anna Givens said. "Intensity, family, and team chemistry are all just things we have to keep working on. A loss is a loss, but it's what you do with it that really matters."

After a slow start by both teams, the Raiders (4-1, 6-3) displayed that resiliency.

Wyomissing (4-1, 8-1) got on the scoreboard first on a goal by Lola Gentile, assisted by Mackey Lentz.

With 1:46 left in the first quarter, Twin Valley's Hadley Munn made it 1-1 on assist by Ellie Kaplan.

Tied 1-1 after the first quarter, the Raiders' offense exploded to take control.

Givens scored her first of two goals in the second quarter just a minute in to begin the run.

"We always want it (to win), you can't just give up one goal, you know, you can always come back," Givens said. "We saw in our Wilson game, although we ended up losing, there was a big deficit. There's been big deficits in a lot of our games before, but you never stopped working. You always work as a team. When you don't work as a team, that's when things start to fall apart. So, we're always working on our team chemistry."

Ellie Kaplan, Kylie Duke, and Chelsea Hurley each scored a goal in the second quarter for a 6-1 lead at the half.

The Raiders' momentum carried over into the second half with Givens scoring two more goals in the third quarter.

With 24 seconds left in the third, Munn scored her again for a 9-1 lead.

Wyomissing's Sophia Zeppos scored halfway through the final quarter for the Spartans' second goal.

Each team scored once more.

"Just reading the defense, seeing what we needed to do, and being patient with the ball," Courtney Kaplan said of the win. "I feel like we were prepared and moved the ball well."

For the Raiders, Givens finished with four goals and two assists, and Munn had two goals and one assist.

For the Spartans, Karly Hyde had one goal and Lentz had two assists.