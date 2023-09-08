Twin Valley football looks to continue strong start in Week 3 against Conrad Weiser

Sep. 7—Coming off two victories, Twin Valley will try to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2009 on Friday night when the Raiders travel to Robesonia to take on Conrad Weiser in a non-league game at 7 p.m.

Twin Valley defeated Schuylkill Valley 44-13 in Week 1 before beating Lower Dauphin 24-21 last Friday. Averaging 32.2 points per game, the Raiders rank fifth in scoring among Berks teams.

"I think they're finding their identity," Twin Valley coach Brett Myers said about his team. "They take pride in showing up and going to work."

The Raiders' success has largely been a product of their stout rushing attack, which has averaged 446.5 yards per game through the first two games, the most among Berks teams. Junior running back Evan Johnson leads the county with 436 yards on 38 attempts, while sophomore teammate Drew Engle ranks second with 369 yards on 32 carries. Johnson has scored four touchdowns, while Engle has scored two.

"They've been really productive," Myers said. "For the start of the season, they're doing pretty well."

Myers also credits his offensive line — tackles Aris Drake and Sam Donnellan, guards Paul McClune and Grayson Miller and center Noah Roehm— for playing a major role in Twin Valley's running game.

"They're doing a great job," Myers said. "They're being aggressive and they're playing really hard."

The Raiders will square off against the Scouts (0-2), who are still searching for their first win of the season. Conrad Weiser lost 42-3 to Garden Spot in Week 1 before falling to Fleetwood 30-21 last Friday.

"We have a lot of improvement to do," Scouts coach Alan Moyer said. "We have to improve in all facets of the game. We have to block better. We have to tackle better."

The Scouts have been hit hard with injuries, as they expect to have six starters unable to play on Friday night due to injury, according to Moyer.

"We're feeling our way through," Moyer said. "We're piecing things together."

Conrad Weiser once again will rely on running back Ousmane Conde, as the senior ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last Friday's loss to the Tigers.

"They got some athletes that we got to be able to contain," Myers said. "We got to be able to tackle in space, got to limit turnovers and win the line of scrimmage."

In other action, Gov. Mifflin (1-1) will welcome Boyertown (1-1) to Shillington for a non-league game on Friday night at 7 p.m.

After falling to Spring-Ford in Week 1, the Mustangs are coming off a 28-21 win over Carlisle in which junior quarterback Javien Pletz threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. He scored the game-winning touchdown on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter to lift Mifflin to the victory.

"We're moving in the right direction," Mustangs coach Jeff Lang said. "(The players) believe that the program is moving in the right direction."

Led by Pletz, junior Grady Garner and senior Brandon Jones, Gov. Mifflin ranks fourth among Berks teams with 224 rushing yards per game. Pletz leads the team with three rushing touchdowns.

"They have some great skill guys," Boyertown coach Justin Konnick said. "We have to balance that with controlling the football (and) not giving up the big play."

After they defeated Upper Perkiomen in Week 1, the Bears enter Friday's matchup coming off a 36-14 loss to Exeter. Boyertown led 14-9 at halftime before falling to the Eagles.

"I thought we played really well for two quarters," Konnick said. "We tried to do the best we could to contain the weapons that Exeter had."

Averaging 223 rushing yards per game, Boyertown ranks just behind the Mustangs. Fullback Cole Yesavage leads the county with six rushing touchdowns and ranks third with 340 yards on 50 attempts.

"Boyertown is a very good football team," Lang said. "They're doing some things very well on offense."

While the Mustangs will try to contain Yesavage, they are most concerned about themselves.

"We got to worry about ourselves," Lang said. "Not turn the ball over (and) limit the penalties. If we can do our thing, things will take care of themselves."

In another Berks against Berks matchup, Daniel Boone (0-2) will host Muhlenberg (0-2) in a non-league game on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Blazers are coming off a 28-21 loss to Conestoga Valley, while the Muhls lost 25-7 to Reading High.

This week's schedule

(Friday, all at 7 p.m.)

Pope John Paul II at Berks Catholic

Twin Valley at Conrad Weiser

Wyomissing at Trinity

Muhlenberg at Daniel Boone

Fleetwood at Upper Perkiomen

Exeter at West York

Boyertown at Gov. Mifflin

Reading High at Red Lion

Susquenita at Schuylkill Valley

Fairfield at Hamburg

Kutztown at Nativity

Saturday

Cheltenham at Wilson, 6 p.m.