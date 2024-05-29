Twin Valley defeats Wyomissing to win third straight District 3 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship

As a multitude of recently graduated alumni, parents and fans gathered to greet the Twin Valley girls lacrosse team following its District 3 Class 2A championship matchup with Wyomissing, a defining characteristic of the program’s recent dynasty was on full display.

“Culture is our word and it shows,” Raiders senior attack Hadley Munn said. “All of these alumni coming back to watch us do what they did and us just continuing that trend … we have heart and we continue to prove that every year.”

Twin Valley coach Courtney Kaplan prepares to award first-place medals to the Raiders following their victory over Wyomissing in the District 3 Class 2A Girls Lacrosse Final on Tuesday at Wyomissing. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

As Munn alluded, Twin Valley (18-6) utilized its strong team chemistry on Tuesday afternoon at Bob Wolfrum Field in Wyomissing, as the seventh-seeded Raiders defeated fifth-seeded Wyomissing 7-4 to claim their third straight district championship.

The Twin Valley Raiders are the District 3 Class 2A Girls Lacrosse champions on Tuesday at Wyomissing. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

Munn, a senior, and junior Kyle Duke each scored two goals in the first half to help the Raiders establish a 5-0 lead at halftime. Meanwhile, sophomore Ellie Kaplan scored the first goal of the game and finished with two goals, one assist and seven draw controls.

Twin Valley’s Hadley Munn is pursued by Wyomissing’s Ella Anders in the Raiders’ victory in the District 3 Class 2A Girls Lacrosse Final on Tuesday at Wyomissing’s Bob Wolfrum Field. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

Kaplan’s opening goal with 6:41 left in the first quarter came when the midfielder found room in the goal circle and slotted the ball high into the net, moments after Twin Valley failed to score on a penalty attempt.

She scored her second goal of the game and closed out the scoring for the Raiders with 5:35 left in the game.

Twin Valley coach Courtney Kaplan congratulates the Raiders in their victory over Wyomissing in the District 3 Class 2A Girls Lacrosse Final on Tuesday at Wyomissing’s Bob Wolfrum Field. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

“Today, I felt like a lot of people did their job and it was a lot more of a team play,” Raider’s coach Courtney Kaplan said. “We were owning the draw in the beginning and then it got away from us so credit Ellie for handling that because she takes it all the time.

“I think our attack in general took the opportunities they had and capitalized on them. We’re really working on discipline and (knowing) when is the right shot. And I think today, we saw everybody on attack, start doing that

“I thought on defense, we played our game. We had a lot of help on defense and people stepped up with the grass. There’s a lot of ground balls and just a lot of turnovers. So it’s (about) being able to react quickly to those things.”

For Ellie Kaplan, who is the younger sister of two-time Berks Player of the Year Anna Kaplan (2021/2022) and daughter of Courtney Kaplan, maintaining Twin Valley’s legacy of success has been a high priority.

Twin Valley’s Ellie Kaplan charges to the net and scores the Raiders’ seventh goal in their victory in the District 3 Class 2A Girls Lacrosse Final on Tuesday at Wyomissing. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

The Raiders defeated Wyomissing 10-3 in the regular season and then 8-7 in a BCIAA semifinal before falling to Wilson and missing out on winning a fourth straight county championship.

“It was super important for me because when I came on I didn’t want that (the championships) to stop,” Ellie Kaplan said. “I feel like we all were super driven and all the seniors really wanted to finish out with a bang. I just wanted to do the best I could to keep everything going.”

Duke’s two goals came in the second quarter for Twin Valley and the Raiders controlled possession for the majority of the first half, as the Spartans struggled to find significant scoring opportunities. Munn scored her second goal with 9:40 remaining in the second quarter after scoring a goal with 3:32 left in in the first.

“I felt like we were really prepared today,” Courtney Kaplan said. “I thought the girls felt good coming into this game. Sometimes you can tell before how it’s gonna go and today it just seemed like we were on the same page.”

Though Twin Valley started off with the momentum, Wyomissing (17-7) worked its way back into the game in the second half. While the Raiders controlled the draw in the first half, the Spartans began to win more draws in the second half and maintain possession for longer stretches.

Sophomore attack Kacey Maggs scored the first goal of the second half for Wyomissing with 10:24 left in the third after the Spartans won the opening draw of the second half.

Senior Anna Givens responded with a goal for Twin Valley midway through the third quarter to take the lead back to five.

Twin Valley’s Anna Givens scores in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 6-1 lead in their District 3 Class 2A Girls Lacrosse Final victory on Tuesday at Wyomissing. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

However, Wyomissing scored two goals in quick succession when, following a goal from junior attack Sophia Zeppos with 1:41 left in the third, the Spartans won the draw and junior midfielder Abigail Noey drove down field to score with 1:25 left.

Sophomore goalie Skylar Maggs made several saves in the second half to stifle the Raiders’ chances of carrying away with the momentum.

“We’ve really just got to be able to start more confidently and just kind of start faster,” Wyomissing coach Keith Reidinger said. “We were able to get some of the draw controls back our way, which then let us get back into the game there a little bit. Ultimately, I think we just dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half.

“But we’re in the states just like they are so we still got another title to play for.”

Sophomore attack Lola Gentile scored the final goal of the game with 4:51 left for the Spartans, but the Twin Valley defense was able to hold on and force enough turnovers down the stretch to secure the victory.

“It’s being able to stay in it; we know we’re gonna make mistakes,” Courtney Kaplan said. “We know that there’s going to be turnovers. So it’s being able to have the grit to keep going and getting it back. They don’t play on grass very often. It’s a much slower game than they are used to, but today the grass looked beautiful.”

Heading into the state tournament, the Raiders have their sights set on bringing home another title after reaching the PIAA final the past two seasons and the state semifinal three years prior, where they fell to Archbishop Carroll in each game.

“We’re not taking our foot off the gas,” Courtney Kaplan said. “ We want to get to finals again this year with a different outcome.”

“We definitely feel ready,” Munn said. “Winning this was a good path for us and I think all of us are excited and ready to get back into it. The postseason is our thing.”

Twin Valley coach Courtney Kaplan celebrates with the Raiders in their victory over Wyomissing in the District 3 Class 2A Girls Lacrosse Final on Tuesday at Wyomissing’s Bob Wolfrum Field. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)