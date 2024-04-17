Twin Valley boys lacrosse defeats Wyomissing

Apr. 16—Despite a slow start, Twin Valley found a way to pick up the victory on Tuesday night.

The Raiders overcame inconsistent play in the first half to earn an 8-5 win over Wyomissing in a Berks Boys Lacrosse League game at Twin Valley.

"A lot of mental mistakes," Raiders coach Decker Doupe said about his team's play. "Poorly disciplined, just things that as a coaching staff that are frustrating to see. Didn't play anywhere near our ability it felt like."

The Raiders (4-1, 9-3) move into second place in Berks and hand Wyomissing (4-1, 7-3) its first loss in league play this season. Wilson (5-0, 9-2) remains in first place — the only remaining unbeaten team in league play.

"We can't make these mental mistakes," Doupe said. "We're lucky enough to make as many as we did and get out of here with a win."

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead early in the first quarteron a goal by senior Logan Hyde. After Twin Valley sophomore Drew Engle scored to make it 1-1 early in the second, Hyde scored again just over two minutes later to put Wyomissing up 2-1.

Trailing by one goal, the Raiders began to settle into the game midway through the second quarter. Sophomore Cooper Glass, senior Danny Murphy and sophomore Colin Gallagher each scored in the final seven minutes of the second quarter to give Twin Valley a 4-2 lead at the half.

"We finally started playing a little bit more closer to us," Doupe said. "It felt like we were us for a little bit."

Wyomissing sophomore Beckett Redner scored early in the third quarter to cut the Raiders' lead to 4-3. Twin Valley responded, scoring four straight goals.

Seniors Ethan Ameisen and Noah Williams each scored in the third quarter and Murphy scored his second goal of the game to give the Raiders a 7-3 lead heading into the fourth. Glass scored his second goal early in the fourth to extend the lead to 8-3.

"I wouldn't have any success without them, especially on the field in big games," Murphy said about his teammates. "They're the reason I can individually do stuff."

Twin Valley's big third quarter gave the Raiders all the momentum they needed. Sophomore Adam Baker and senior Chase Maggs each scored for the Spartans in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to make it 8-5.

"The third quarter felt more like where we needed to be the whole way through," Doupe said. "That was nice to step out of it."

Six different Twin Valley players scored. Murphy and Glass each finished with two goals and one assist.

"That's one of our biggest strengths is our depth," Doupe said. "We got nine guys that can really score the ball at the varsity level, and some of them just don't get the looks that they probably deserve just because of that depth."

Ameisen finished with three assists. Gallagher also had an assist.

"It's awesome seeing everyone get to 'eat,'" Murphy said. "It's just nice to see."