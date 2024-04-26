Twin Tier Horsehoe Club League begins in May

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local horseshoe league is starting play in a few short weeks.

The Twin Tier Horseshoe Club is accepting players for all age groups for opening night of play. On Thursday, May 9 at 6 pm local talent can play at Elmira’s Grove Park and join the league as action begins for the year.

For more information on how you can play or get involved, contact Twin Tier Horseshoe Club president, Jerry Bernard, at (607) 425-6455. Below, a special graphic will of the information you need for this year’s league.

