Twin Talents: David and Daniel Ajose doing it all for St. Vincent-St. Mary football

STVM's David Ajose, bottom, dives into the end zone after blocking a punt in a win over Warren Harding.

There are very few things David Ajose and his younger brother (by 60 seconds) Daniel don't agree on.

Look for the St. Vincent-St. Mary twins and you might find them playing Madden or NBA 2K. Sometimes it’s even a game of NCAA 2K14 or Call of Duty if they’re feeling nostalgic.

There’s a plate of pasta, steak or chicken with rice and broccoli and the rapper Gunna is jamming in the background.

They both stand 6-foot-5 and weigh 210 pounds. They both play wide receiver and defensive end.

That’s how in sync the seniors are both on and off the football field.

Talk about who’s better and that’s when the smack talking starts.

David runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, but Daniel will tell you his 4.5 is faster.

“I’m stronger and faster,” David said. “I’m just bigger and have more technique than my brother.”

“No, you’re not,” said Daniel in the background with a laugh. “Cut that part out.”

Daniel deadpanned: “I’m better. I have better hands than him. I’m faster. I’m stronger.”

David returned: “Come on now. That's cap. He believes in himself, but he’s not.”

Where it all began for David and Daniel Ajose and STVM football

STVM defensive end Daniel Ajose, right, has been a menace in opposing backfields this season.

The truth is both players are great and have been for a while.

The two started playing together in the fourth grade for the Des Plaines Junior Warriors youth team in Chicago.

They’ve been attached ever since.

“They’re athletic and have great size, but they’re still learning,” STVM coach Terry Cistone said. “They practice hard. They’re getting more physical and more schools are looking at them now. It’s the school that takes a chance on them that’s going to get something special. We’re talking next level.”

Bowling Green, Toledo, Eastern Illinois and Youngstown State have offered.

Ryan Day at Ohio State is interested as are Michigan State, Notre Dame and Iowa State.

Win over Harding was a microcosm of what makes the Ajoses good

Warren Harding quarterback Drew McKowan, right, found out why STVM defensive end Daniel Ajose puts fear in offenses on this hit and fumble.

Each showed why in a 42-28 win over Warren Harding last week.

David had two pass breakups, a sack and blocked a punt, which he returned for a score.

Daniel registered a sack, made two tackles and caught a pass for 13 yards.

“Being on the field with him, there’s a special connection between us,” David said. “It just feels good playing with my brother. Playing with my twin brother is something I’ve dreamed of. To fulfill that dream would be surreal. I’ve been doing everything with him, so playing together would be great. I want that package deal.”

When Daniel sees his brother on the opposite end of the line a switch clicks. That competition is there, but so is the zest to make the Irish better.

He, too, has called playing at the next level a dream. It’s that drive to be better that pushes both as much as it is to continue the story.

“When I see my twin on the field and he does well it just brings something in me to do better,” Daniel said. “We’re always competitive. We get that look. We tell each other, ‘Let’s turn up. Let’s lock in.’ During plays if we do something wrong, we’ll look at each other and think, ‘Come on. Let’s go. Forget about it. Make a play the next play.’ We love each other a lot. We’re literally inseparable.”

STVM defensive end David Ajose, left, celebrates a sack with linebacker Charles Brown during the first half of a high school football game against Warren Harding.

