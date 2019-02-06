Twin sons of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit headed to Clemson

The twin sons of ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit are headed to Clemson. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
If you glance at the Clemson roster next season, you’ll see a familiar last name. And you’ll see it twice.

As part of its 2019 signing class, Clemson announced the additions of Tye and Jake Herbstreit, the twin sons of longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The twins played high school ball at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tye is a wide receiver while Jake is listed as a defensive back. Both will be preferred walk-ons for the Tigers. Kirk played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989 to 1993.



In December, the elder Herbstreit told TigerNet in December that his sons attended a camp at Clemson last summer. The coaching staff stayed in touch with Tye and Jake and ultimately extended invitations to join the roster as walk-ons.



Clemson, of course, is coming off a national championship. The Tigers wrapped up the majority of their 2019 recruiting class during the early signing period. As of Wednesday evening, Clemson has the ninth-best class in the country, highlighted by two five-star recruits: defensive back Andrew Booth and wide receiver Joe Ngata.

