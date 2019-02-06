Twin sons of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit headed to Clemson

The twin sons of ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit are headed to Clemson. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

If you glance at the Clemson roster next season, you’ll see a familiar last name. And you’ll see it twice.

As part of its 2019 signing class, Clemson announced the additions of Tye and Jake Herbstreit, the twin sons of longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The twins played high school ball at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tye is a wide receiver while Jake is listed as a defensive back. Both will be preferred walk-ons for the Tigers. Kirk played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989 to 1993.









In December, the elder Herbstreit told TigerNet in December that his sons attended a camp at Clemson last summer. The coaching staff stayed in touch with Tye and Jake and ultimately extended invitations to join the roster as walk-ons.

Congratulations @tye_h19!

So proud of you!

You’ve worked SO HARD for this opportunity. We couldn’t be happier with your choice to attend Clemson and to be a part of such an incredible program and more importantly such a special culture! https://t.co/geSJcskpio — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 6, 2019





What a big day for you @jake_herbie02!!

Can’t begin to tell you how proud we are of you—Your hard work and dedication has paid off with this incredible opportunity! Couldn’t be more excited for you to join the Clemson program. Good luck and we love you!

Go Tigers!! 🐅 https://t.co/qYutbVwp08 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 6, 2019





Clemson, of course, is coming off a national championship. The Tigers wrapped up the majority of their 2019 recruiting class during the early signing period. As of Wednesday evening, Clemson has the ninth-best class in the country, highlighted by two five-star recruits: defensive back Andrew Booth and wide receiver Joe Ngata.

