Twin City Thunder's season comes to an end as Jersey Hitmen pounce early in NCDC semifinal

Mar. 28—The Jersey Hitmen showed off the top-ranked offense in the USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference on Saturday.

The Hitmen scored 197 goals in the regular season, and in the NCDC semifinal they jumped on the Twin City Thunder in the first period and rolled to a 6-1 victory at the Revolution Ice Centre in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Jersey will play for the Dineen Cup, against either the Jr. Bruins or the Rockets Hockey Club, on Sunday.

Jin Lee, Dylan Lugris and Ryan Pitoscia each had a goal and an assist for the Hitmen on Saturday.

The Hitmen jumped out to a 1-0 lead two and half minutes into the game when Lee beat Thunder goalie Devon Bobak through the five-hole. The goal was assisted by Providence commit Daniel Sambuco and Alex Mozian.

Midway through the first period, Dartmouth commit Steven Townley found the back of the net for Jersey, then Ryan Pitoscia scored his first goal of the postseason to put the Hitmen up 3-0 with five-plus minutes remaining in first. Sacred Heart University commit Daniel Ebrahim assisted on both goals.

Harrison Bazianos capped the first-period onslaught, scoring with four minutes remaining in the frame.

Connor Leslie replaced Bobak in goal for the Thunder at the start of the second period. The Hitmen, though, were still on target. Army recruit Luke Aquaro finished off a cross-ice feed from Quinnipiac commit Liam McLinskey to put Jersey up 5-0 just past the eight-minute mark of the second.

The Thunder finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second when Martin Moioffer, the organization's first-ever NCDC tender signing and a recent Rivier University commit, put the puck past Jersey goalie Damon Beaver. The goal was set up by Troy Ladka and Tristian Thebeault.

A power play goal by Lugris in the final minute of the third period pushed the Hitmen's lead to 6-1.