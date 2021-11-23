Twilight 9 podcast: Tiger Woods is swinging a golf club again, Talor Gooch and Collin Morikawa win, the Match V, and tons more

For a week that doesn’t have a PGA Tour event, there’s a lot to talk about.

First things first, Talor Gooch grabbed his first PGA Tour win at the RSM Classic this weekend. His worst round of the week was a 67; he was absolutely dialed in.

Collin Morikawa chased down 54-hole leader Rory McIlroy to win the DP World Tour Championship, while also capturing the European Tour’s year-long Race to Dubai, the first American to do so. The guys discuss if he’s a Hall of Famer already.

Rory McIlroy, out of frustration, ripped his shirt after his final round in Dubai. The photo should be hung in the Louvre.

Jin Young Ko hit 63 consecutive greens on her way to winning the CME. 63!

The Match V is this week between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. We can guarantee one thing: It’s going to be cringy.

Finally, Tiger Woods dropped a three-second swing video and may have won the PIP with one tweet. He’s back. He’s going to play soon. Unbelievable.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!