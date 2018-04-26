Twickenham will not host football matches, confirms RFU chief executive

Twickenham has no plans to host any football teams - PA

Steve Brown, chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, is adamant that Twickenham will not host any football teams at the stadium, even if the likes of Chelsea were to come with a request to stage games there now Wembley appears to be out of their scope while Stamford Bridge is being rebuilt.

“We are committed to rugby here – big and small, and at the moment we don’t have any plans for football at all,” said Brown, who acknowledged that there are deals in place to host NFL matches, as has been the practice in recent years.

Football, though, is considered a non-starter as there have been years of discussions with local residents and councils about going beyond the regular staging of other activities, be it NFL or music concerts.

“We have an arrangement and an agreement with the local authority that we will stick to the sports that I have mentioned, that is rugby and NFL,” said Brown, who succeeded Ian Ritchie into office at the start of this season, having made a success of being managing director of England 2015 Rugby World Cup when several games were staged at football stadiums.

However, there is no appetite within the RFU to reverse that situation and see football played there for the first time. “Football isn’t on our radar for this stadium.”

Rugby Nerd promotion

Brown also insisted that, even if he is committed to staging a Test match away from Twickenham – one of England’s World Cup warm-up games, probably at the Etihad or Old Trafford in Manchester – there was no prospect of the RFU being open to bidding for Twickenham from outside sources.

“We have no consideration of selling Twickenham or even entertaining those thoughts,” said Brown. “We haven’t been approached at all, either.”