Twickenham to be half full for England's World Cup farewell

What England won't see this weekend against Fiji — a full Twickenham - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

England’s World Cup send-off is set to be played in front of a half empty Twickenham in a mark of the supporter base’s growing disillusionment.

Telegraph Sport understands that around 40,000 tickets have been sold for the final warm-up match against Fiji on Saturday with the upper deck of Twickenham being blocked off. The Rugby Football Union remain hopeful that a further five days of ticket sales may take the attendance to 50,000 with seats available for £35 for adults and £10 for children.

Meanwhile New Zealand’s match against South Africa on Friday night at Twickenham is expected to be a sell out with fewer than 100 seats remaining despite tickets being nearly double the price of England’s match against Twickenham, which has a capacity of 82,000. It will also mark the first time the England women’s side have attracted a bigger attendance than the men in the same calendar year, having brought 58,498 into Twickenham in April for their Six Nations match against France.

That will set alarming bells ringing within the upper echelons of the RFU. Slow ticket sales for the 2023 Six Nations were a factor behind Eddie Jones’s defenestration as England head coach last year. Much of the RFU’s business model is built upon hosting matches at a sold-out Twickenham, the single biggest cash cow within world rugby, and will be central to the projections of the new Professional Game Partnership being drawn up with Premiership Rugby.

Yet Jones’s departure did not bring a ‘new-coach bounce’ with Steve Borthwick winning just three of his eight games in charge so far. Not only have the results been deflating but England’s performances have engendered little hope heading to the World Cup. Their average of 2.1 tries per game this year is the joint lowest of all Tier 1 Nations. An English back has not scored a try since March or 352 minutes of match time.

England have lacked any spark in attack and been poor to watch as a result - Getty Images/David Rogers

Tickets for their World Cup pool game against Chile also remain available, which one travel agent described as “unprecedented” given the proximity of the tournament. Sales for England games have still been very healthy after reaching the World Cup final in Japan four years ago.

England’s last home games at Twickenham before the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, both attracted 80,000 crowds. Four years ago, England took their final home warm-up against Italy to St James’s Park in Newcastle which drew an attendance of 50,157. That was the last England men’s match to be played outside Twickenham and there are no current plans to play another game in the North, with the RFU finances still recuperating from the £150million loss it suffered during the Covid pandemic.

Rugby consultant Mick Hogan played a key role in organising the St James’s Park match and the Fiji match is a missed opportunity to appeal to a fanbase beyond Twickenham’s narrow confines. “The 2019 game was a huge success and was really well received by the North as a whole,” Hogan said. “We had lots of people travelling from Yorkshire and Lancashire so it was a game for the whole region. They need to spread the game and showcase England to the widest possible audience but you have to balance that against the commercial, which normally a full Twickenham delivers and keeps the money within the sport.

“If it is not going to be full then that is your chance to go somewhere new. I would love England to take one of the autumn internationals every two or three years out on the road and get cities bidding for it whether it is Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool or even Sunderland who would all do justice to a major event.”