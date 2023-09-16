Twentynine Palms gets best of Banning for first win on new football field

It was the third game at the new high school football field at Twentynine Palms High School, but Friday's game against Banning felt like the new stadium's official christening.

That's because the home team Wildcats earned their first win in their shiny new digs, rolling past Banning 35-13 in the Desert Valley League opener for both teams.

"It was a great night; everybody was over the moon," Wildcats coach Eric Tili said. "The stands were packed. They were cheering and chanting, and it was nice to deliver for them."

The delivery could be easily traced back to the Twentynine Palms defense, specifically the secondary. The Wildcats came up with a remarkable five interceptions in the game, including one by Ayden Ogilvie that he returned for a touchdown.

Twentynine Palms' new turf football field is seen from above at the high school in Twentynine Palms, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Quarterback Noah Barber continued his solid season with two more passing touchdowns, and offensive lineman turned running back Izzy Acosta scored on a 1-yard plunge on fourth down. Tili explained that Acosta's score was an emotional one for Acosta, whose grandma was in attendance despite battling Stage 5 liver failure.

"It was an emotional win for us in a lot of ways, but it also showed that we're headed in the right direction," Tili said.

The Wildcats (1-3, 1-0) continue Desert Valley League play on Friday when they travel to Cathedral City. Banning (1-3, 0-1) will host Yucca Valley on Friday.

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Twentynine Palms football tops Banning for first win on new field