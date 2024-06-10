Twenty years on from Wayne Rooney taking Euro 2004 by storm

Wayne Rooney had a memorable Euro 2004 - The Telegraph/Russell Cheyne

The failure of England’s golden generation is now practically part of the national curriculum, but the strength of that team bears repeating. In three of their four games at Euro 2004 England lined up as follows: David James; Gary Neville, John Terry, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole; David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes; Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

That would be a passable tipsy answer for best ever all-English Premier League XI, yet it took Rooney’s emergence to elevate the group. Beckham was England’s expected star in Portugal after an impressive first season with Real Madrid. By the end of the tournament there could be no doubt about who was England’s main man. It sounds like an odd claim given he and his team flamed out in the quarter-finals, but Rooney’s 2004 might be the best ever individual performance by an England player at a summer tournament.

He was hardly an unknown quantity. It is difficult to fly under the radar when your debut brings a screamer, a new Premier League record for youngest ever goalscorer and Clive Tyldesley imploring the world to “remember the name”. Yet Rooney went to Euro 2004 unproven at international level and with doubts about his temperament and consistency.

Nevertheless, he was one of four players picked to appear on commemorative Coca-Cola cans sold in Portugal. His then-girlfriend Coleen, still at school when he made his England debut, kept him grounded. ‘‘She won’t let me think I am what I’m not,” Rooney said. “She won’t let me get big-headed.’’

That debut came in an otherwise regrettable 3-1 defeat to Australia at Upton Park in which Sven-Goran Eriksson made 11 changes at half-time. On the call-up, Rooney wrote in his first autobiography: “I was thrilled of course, well made up, and dashed home after training to tell my parents. And then I did the usual – went out in the street for a kick-about with my mates.”

David Moyes had introduced Rooney gradually at Everton but he was a starter in his third game for the national team, a Euros qualifier against Turkey at the Stadium of Light. “I had a hard time understanding Rooney’s Liverpool accent at least in the beginning,” wrote Eriksson in his autobiography. “The day before the game I told Rooney he would be starting against Turkey. ‘Okay,’ he said, as if he had been expecting it.

“He was exactly the kind of forward we needed. Andy Cole had never done it in the national team during my time. Heskey was up and down. Jermaine Defore was not ready. Michael Owen was our only truly top-class forward.”

Eriksson still used him gingerly. Rooney was a substitute or substituted in his first 23 games for England. But he acclimatised quickly, not just on the pitch but as a member of the group. Journalists enjoyed watching him train and on the pitch, he carried himself with a gravitas beyond his years.

“From the moment Wayne joined the England squad, he was unbelievable,” says Jamie Carragher, a member of the 2004 squad. “People said he looked more like a man than a teenager. Honestly, he was more like a Superman in 2004. By the time we got to Portugal, you could see the fear in opposition defenders.

“He played with a swagger, and he brought that kind of football arrogance into the squad. Not in a bad way. It was a Scouse cockiness, where he knew how good he was and was fearless about showing it. Everyone in the squad took to him straight away.”

In Portugal, Rooney occupied himself in the plentiful hotel downtime by watching his favourite films, Stir Crazy and Oliver!, singing along to the latter while having massages. There are plenty of stories like this, the teenager with unusual influence on the pitch acting like a callow youth off it, doing keepy-uppies in his room while holding conversations with team-mates.

‘He has the touch of an angel’

By the time of England’s first group game, there was no caution from Eriksson. Rooney, 18, started against the reigning European champions. In retrospect, the France team had passed its peak but still included Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Claude Makelele in their best years.

Rooney was unfazed. “I remember before the game I was busy with my stretches and normal routine,” wrote Frank Lampard in his autobiography. “No one was dressed. I looked up at Wayne and he was already in his full kit. He couldn’t wait to pull on the jersey. He was flicking the ball around, banging it off the walls and having a laugh – no nerves, no fear.”

A footballer’s strength is usually implied by the way they hang onto a ball. This is usually too subtle to notice as most opponents are similarly powerful. Rooney’s strength was far more tangible, blindingly obvious, but allied with such grace there was a cognitive dissonance to watching him.

“He had world class defenders like Lilian Thuram bouncing off him,” says Carragher. “As much as the ability, it was that body strength at such a young age which set him apart.”

Wayne Rooney was the best player on the pitch despite defeat to France - Getty Images/Phil Cole

“Looks can be deceptive and they certainly are in Wayne’s case,” wrote Lampard. “With his build he looks a bit of a bruiser but he has the touch of an angel with a football. At 18, you wonder if a player can make all of those qualities work at once but it comes naturally to him. His awareness was as good then as any seasoned pro, and he’s scared of nothing.”

France tried to wind Rooney up but he stayed cool, throwing in a ‘Marseille turn’ on the ball when faced with Zidane. He chased down the French defenders and goalkeeper with invigorating aggression then won a penalty after rampaging through defence and being tripped by Mikael Silvestre. Beckham missed it, and the chance to extend England’s 1-0 lead. Then Zidane scored twice in the final minutes to dampen English spirits raised by Rooney.

‘He was greeted by spontaneous applause’

Next England faced Switzerland and needed a win. Eriksson abandoned his diamond formation after players including Rooney stated their preference for a flat four in midfield. “Before the match the Switzerland goalie was quoted as saying that I was just a young lad and I wouldn’t get anything past him - so that fired me up,” wrote Rooney later. Indeed.

He was booked after 18 minutes for leaving a boot in on keeper Jorg Stiel. Five minutes later Rooney scored a header past him and celebrated with a cartwheel. Gary Neville had a quiet word, presumably telling him to stay calm. In the second half Rooney beat Stiel at his near post, the ball rebounding off the post and the keeper’s back. Gerrard added a third and England were away.

After the game, Rooney came into the dressing room and was greeted by spontaneous applause from his team-mates. At home, there was talk of Rooney-mania. Paul Gascoigne, the man whose nickname had been adapted for ‘Wazza’, had surprisingly sensible words. “I never asked for help and never had access to counsellors,” he said. “I would say to Wayne don’t hesitate to ask for help.’’

Wayne Rooney inspired England to victory over Switzerland - Getty Images/Paul Barker

‘One of our own’

Failing to note the negative impact of Switzerland’s mind games, Croatia’s reserve goalkeeper Joey Didulica had a plan for Rooney. He and his team would provoke him to the point of explosion. “He can’t deal with it. The manager has told us to prey on this weakness,” said Didulica. “You can see Rooney’s fired up. He’s having a good tournament and this is his first big one, but he’s still got a lot to prove.”

He did. Rooney was scintillating against Croatia after England went behind inside five minutes. He made the equaliser for Paul Scholes with a deft header then put England ahead with a shot of trademark long-range fury. There was an age to think about the third, Rooney was put through after a one-two with Owen, when a lesser striker would have panicked. With him, the goal seemed inevitable.

In England, there was a sense that a new world star was one of our own, a feeling not really experienced since Gascoigne in 1990. Fans and the press went into orbit. Rooney, wrote Gary Lineker in the Telegraph, played “opponents virtually on his own, filling up all the space between the forwards and midfield, as well as scoring most of the goals.” The comparisons went beyond Gascoigne, Pele was the name many reached for, with parallels drawn to his impact on the 1958 World Cup. Rooney looked unstoppable and anything seemed possible.

We had all had a drink, but it did not seem obscene to consider him as the best player in the world. After the game, he left the pitch with a swapped shirt from Croatia’s Dario Samic, on it a fate-tempting number 13.

‘The unthinkable has happened’

“Una locomotiva de futebol,” was the headline on one Portuguese paper the day before England’s quarter-final against the hosts. All eyes were on Rooney but it was Owen who opened the scoring. England were ahead and on top. Then after a tackle with Jorde Andrade in which Rooney lost his boot the dreaded fifth metatarsal made its presence felt.

Rooney tried to play on but sunk to the turf soon afterwards, unable to put any weight on his foot. “I was put straight into an ambulance and taken to the local hospital,” wrote Rooney. “As I was wheeled down the corridors, still in my England kit, we went past people watching the match… I was put in a plaster, which didn’t take long, and had a needle put up my bum. I couldn’t understand that, it’d never happened to me before – I presume it must have been a painkiller.”

Gary Neville consoles Wayne Rooney as he goes off injured - Action Images/Richard Heathcote

“The unthinkable happened.” wrote Eriksson. “I put Darius Vassell in his place. Darius was a strong forward from Aston Villa, whom I liked… But Darius was not Wayne Rooney. No one could replace Wayne Rooney at the 2004 Euros.”

Portugal scored, then led with 10 minutes left in extra time. Lampard equalised but penalties were England’s undoing again. Ricardo saved from Vassell then scored past James. But the focus afterwards was not England’s spot kick blind spot. “There is no doubt the injury to Wayne was the critical moment of the match,” says Carragher. “Had our best player been available for the whole game, you have to say it would have made a massive difference and we might have won before it got to penalties.”

So another chance squandered, another winnable trophy lost but hopes were high for the future. ‘‘I reckon there’s all the more chance of us winning the World Cup in two years,” said Rooney’s cousin John Morrey. “For our family, Wayne justified the hype about this year: he achieved, and even went beyond it. Wayne will be at his height in 2006 and Owen will still be around.’’

‘People are too quick to forget’

Immediately after the Euros, Rooney went to the Sandy Lane hotel in Barbados with Coleen, wearing an air boot to protect his injury. He was advised not to swim in it but did anyway. Two months later he was a Manchester United player.

Another foot injury would ruin his 2006 World Cup, with Rooney saying since he should never have gone to Germany. He was sent off in a quarter-final rematch with Portugal which had the same outcome, defeat on penalties. After that the highlights of Rooney’s international career were all individual.

The reading of his career since retiring in 2021 has been oddly gloomy and some of that can be attributed to his brilliance in 2004. Of course, he struggled to recapture that first flash of brilliance, partly because it came as a slight surprise.

“Even now, I think people too quickly forget how good Wayne was,” says Carragher. “When we talk about England’s golden generation, I will always think of that 2004 tournament as the one that got away. We came off the 2002 World Cup campaign and had a new dimension with Wayne. The performances in that tournament were good and Wayne outstanding throughout.”

Wayne Rooney signed for Man Utd after Euro 2004 - Reuters/Simon Bellis

Now we wonder if this sort of narrative, the torturous glimpse of brilliance extinguished by broken toes and missed penalties, belongs to another time. England have still not found their happy ending but their modern heartbreaks have felt less gut-wrenching. Perhaps not in the case of the Euro 2021 final or Harry Kane’s missed penalty in Qatar. But they are at least happening later in tournaments.

Gareth Southgate has been criticised for lacking decisiveness but one of his first acts as England manager was to call time on then-captain Rooney’s international career. Perhaps this summer will finally end their nation’s painful wait for glory. However England perform in Germany, no player will recapture the thrill of Rooney’s first tournament.

