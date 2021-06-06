Twenty years ago today, Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue (VIDEO)

Kurt Helin
·1 min read

It’s maybe the most iconic moment of Allen Iverson’s Hall of Fame career.

Iverson carried Philadelphia to the 2001 NBA Finals, a team with an elite defense but one shot-creator worth mentioning. Iverson had scored a combined 90 in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks, then in Game 1 of the Finals, at the brand new Staples Center, he dropped 48 on the Shaq/Kobe Lakers, capped off by an overtime corner stepback over Tyronn Lue — then Iverson stepped over him.

Philadelphia won that game, 107-101. It was the only game they would win all series — the only game the Lakers would lose that entire playoff run (15-1).

Both men joke about it now, but it remains an iconic Finals moment, and one of the signature images of Iverson’s career.

