It’s maybe the most iconic moment of Allen Iverson’s Hall of Fame career.

Iverson carried Philadelphia to the 2001 NBA Finals, a team with an elite defense but one shot-creator worth mentioning. Iverson had scored a combined 90 in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks, then in Game 1 of the Finals, at the brand new Staples Center, he dropped 48 on the Shaq/Kobe Lakers, capped off by an overtime corner stepback over Tyronn Lue — then Iverson stepped over him.

20 YEARS AGO TODAY

Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue on his way to 48 points in GM1 of the NBA Finals! AI in the 2001 Playoffs

30 PTS: 14 x

40 PTS: 6 x

50 PTS: 2 xpic.twitter.com/79buJdhNou — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 6, 2021

Philadelphia won that game, 107-101. It was the only game they would win all series — the only game the Lakers would lose that entire playoff run (15-1).

Both men joke about it now, but it remains an iconic Finals moment, and one of the signature images of Iverson’s career.

Check out more on the current 76ers

Three things to watch: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA first-round playoff-series MVPs NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

Twenty years ago today, Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue (VIDEO) originally appeared on NBCSports.com