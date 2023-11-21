Twenty-seven Aberdeen area standouts named to S.D. Football Coaches Association's honor squads

Senior running back Avery Ligon and senior offensive lineman Bryce Beitelspacher of Aberdeen Central are among a group of 27 Aberdeen area players who have been selected to the South Dakota Football Coaches Association's 2023 All-State football teams.

Five other area players received honorable mention on the squads, which are being released today.

Ligon, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, rushed the football 197 times for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns for a Golden Eagles team that had a 4-6 season that concluded with a first-round Class 11AA playoff loss to Watertown.

"Avery is a hard worker, great team player and explosive runner," Aberdeen Central coach Justin Briese said.

Beitelspacher, a 6-4, 260-pound senior, was the anchor of the offensive line that helped open holes for Ligon. He allowed only one sack and finished with 26 pancake blocks. In his career, he had 41 pancake blocks and allowed only three sacks.

"Bryce is our most dominant offensive lineman," Briese said. "He finished his blocks."

Cordell Rychlik, a 6-1, 175 junior defensive back, received honorable mention on the Class 11AA All-State team. He had 60 tackles, including 39 solos, five interceptions and four blocked punts.

Other Aberdeen area All-State players, by class, include:

Class 11B

Logan Ringgenberg, Groton Area — The 6-2, 245-pound senior lineman was a three-year starter and a three-time All-Northeast Conference performers for the Tigers, who went 5-4 and made the playoffs.

"Logan has been one of the most athletic linemen I've coached in a long time." Groton Area coach Shaun Wanner said. "He has great speed for his size and was our best pulling guard-tackle for the past three years."

Aiden Fisher, Aberdeen Roncalli — The 5-10, 155-pound senior defensive back recorded 60 tackles and four interceptions for a Cavalier team that went 7-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. He earned All-Northeast Conference honors.

"Aiden played free safety for us and was our top defensive back on a defense that gave up only 12 points and 52 yards passing per game this year," Roncalli coach Billy Young said.

Josh Schaunaman, Aberdeen Roncalli — The 6-0, 205-pound senior linebacker and two-time All-Northeast Conference player finished the season with 17 tackles including 17 for a loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He started 34 consecutive games and led the Cavs in tackles as a sophomore and a senior.

"Josh has been a mainstay on our defense for the past three years. He got his first start late in his freshman year and started every game since," Young said. "He led us in tackles two of the past three years, all seasons in which we went to the state quarterfinals. This year he led a defense in tackles that gave up less than 70 yards rushing per game. He was also a two-year starter at guard."

Honorable Mention — Brent Bearman, a 6-0, 190 senior linebacker who made 101 tackles, including three quarterback sacks.

Class 9AA

Trevor Heinz, Ipswich — The 5-9, 155-pound senior wide receiver set school records with 60 catches in a season and 15 in one game. He finished with 760 yards receiving and 10 TDs for an Ipswich team that went 4-5 and qualified for the playoffs. The two-time All-Lake Region Conference performer and four-year letter winner made 97 catches for 1,356 yards and 15 TDs in his career.

"Trevor was a dynamic playmaker for us and some of his biggest games against our toughest opponents," Ipswich coach Brian Hogie said.

Austin Mantei, Leola-Frederick Area — The 6-1, 180-pound senior linebacker made 51 tackles with a sack and three fumble recoveries for a Titans' team that went 5-4 and made the playoffs. The All-Lake Region Conference player and the team's MVP on defense made 89 tackles in his career.

"Austin led our team in tackles and was by far our most physically aggressive player," LFA coach Jeff Kosters said.

Brayden Sumption, Leola-Frederick Area — The 5-11, 145 pound senior did it all for the Titans, as a passing-running threat at quarterback as well as punting and return duties. He punted 15 times for a 36.8 yards-per-punt averaged, returned five punts for 119 yards and three kicks for 54 yards.

"Brayden is a very talented athlete. He is not a big or physical player, but is extremely elusive and almost impossible to bring down in the open field." Kosters said. "His athleticism and ability to make guys miss forced most teams not to kick or punt to him."

Honorable Mention — Chet Peterson of Ipswich, a 6-0, 188-pound senior tight end-linebacker who made 26 catches for 380 yards and three touchdowns on offense and added 82 tackles, three sacks and five forced fumbles on defense; and Daniel Person of Britton-Hecla, a 6-0, 160-pound junior wide receiver who hauled in 18 passes for 498 yards and six TDs.

Class 9A

Hunter Cramer, Warner —The 6-1, 185 senior quarterback led the Monarchs to a 12-0 season and their first state championship by rushing for 1,134 yards and 27 touchdowns and completing 90 of 120 passes for 1,407 yards. He finished his career with 3,307 yards rushing and 79 TDs and 4,022 yards passing and 40 TDs. The four-year starter and four-year All-Lake Region Conference performer played in three state 9A championship games.

"Hunter has been a big part of our football program for the past four years and ended his career as one of the best players in Warner history,: Warner coach Kerwin Hoellein said. "He is a great player, great teammate, great leader and a great role model."

Brodey Sauerwein, Warner — The 6-4, 200-pound senior tight end caught 13 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns while shining on both sides of the ball for the Monarchs.

"Brodey was a two-year starter and all-conference player who helped block for an offense that produced 2,452 yards rushing and scored 45.4 points per game," Hoellein said.

Preston Cavalier, Warner — The 6-0, 225-pound junior lineman was another big factor on the line for a state-champion Monarchs' team that produced 3,939 yards of offense.

"Preston earned all-conference honors and was voted the team's outstanding lineman," Hoellein said.

Charlie Dulany, Warner — The 5-9, 165 senior linebacker made 57 tackles, including two quarterback sacks, this fall. The two-year starter finished with 107 career tackles and three sacks.

"Charlie is part of our senior group that went 38-6 and never lost a home game in four years," Hoellein said.

Class 9B

Layne Cotton, Faulkton Area — The 6-3, 190-pound senior quarterback led the Trojans to a 10-2 record and state runner-up finish in Class 9B. He completed 60 of 109 passes for 1,134 yards and 16 TDs and added 469 yards rushing and 12 TDs. He is a two-time All-Lake Region Conference performer.

"Layne has led our team at the QB position the last two years. He is a dual threat QB," Faulkton Area coach Shayne Geditz said. "He has a good arm and can make throws and also runs the ball hard. He is a good leader at QB and safety."

Garrett Cramer, Faulkton Area — The 5-10, 170-pound senior running back rushed for 947 yards and 16 touchdowns and also caught 10 passes for 150 yards and two TDs. He was a three-year starter and two-time All-LRC performer.

"Garrett is a very solid runner. He is patient and allows his blocks to set-up for him and also has the ability to make a tackler miss," Geditz said. "He is a solid all-around player."

Carson Leonhardt, Faulkton Area — The 5-9, 230-pound senior offensive lineman blocked for a team that rushed for 2,680 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also earned All-LRC honors.

"Carson is a three-year starter on our offensive line who started at both guard and center," said Geditz. "He has done a good job with his snaps and blocking nose tackles this year."

Charlie Deiter, Faulkton Area — The 6-1, 180-pound senior linebacker made 81 tackles, including 31 solos, with three sacks and three interceptions. The two-year starter also earned All-LRC honors.

"Charlie does a great job of getting his reads, finding the ball and tackling well," Geditz said. "He does a good job of getting off blocks."

Trevor Gill, Herreid-Selby Area — The 6-2, 195-pound tight end is a repeat All-State selection and hauled in 27 pases for 414 yards and seven scores this fall for a Wolverines' team that went 7-3 and made the playoffs. He is a two-time All-Yellowstone Trail Conference performer. He finished his career with 96 catches for 1,867 yards and 30 TDs, all program records.

"Trevor was a force on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He could make all the blocks in our run game as well as stretch the field with his speed and pass catching ability," HSA coach Clayton Randall said. "He is a very coachable, team-first player."

Kaden Sayler, Herreid-Selby Area — The 5-10, 222-pound junior offensive lineman is a two-year starter who anchored the line for a Wolverines' team that rushed for 2,500 yards this fall.

"Kaden was our most consistent offensive lineman. He started at center last year and moved to guard this year so we could pull and trap him," Randall said. "He makes all of the calls on the line and is a high IQ player who comes to coaches with answers during the game."

Jackson Maynard, Hitchcock-Tulare — The 6-4, 260-pound senior defensive lineman was a three-year starter who made 48 tackles with 1.5 sacks and an interception this fall. Also was a key played on the Patriots' 2022 Class 9B state championship team.

"Jackson has a great head on his shoulders for leading his team and figuring out defenses and finding the ball on defense. He is able to direct and guide his team to get the job done," Hitchcock-Tulare coach Tom Salmen said. "Jackson is a fun, loving student athlete. He makes coming to practice fun for the entire team and still gets the job done. He is coachable."

Erik Salmen, Hitchcock-Tulare — The two-time All-State running back, a 6-0, 220-pound senior, earned All-State linebacker honors this year. He made 73.5 tackles, including seven for a loss, and intercepted four passes. In his career, he had 196.5 tackles, six sacks, nine interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries.

"Erik leads by example, is coachable and is a positive example to have around your team and school," Coach Salmen said. "He works hard on and off the field and has grown into an incredible player to watch. He can carry defenses down the field and has great instincts to find the ball on defense."

Ryder Falkenhagen, Potter County — The 5-11, 170-pound senior receiver hauled in 34catches for 657 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for 418 yards and eight other scores for a 5-6 Potter County team that reached the state semifinals. An honorable mention All-State athlete as a junior, he caught 80 passes for 1,315 yards and 19 TDs and rushed for 571 yards and 12 TDs in his career.

"Ryder is a great receiver and you are always one play away from 6 when he is on the field," Potter County coach Vern Smith said. "He is more competitive than almost anyone I have ever coached. That is on offense, defense or special teams. He also is great at trying to find success for others by offering to be a decoy or recommending plays for his teammates."

Carter Luikens, Potter County — The 6-1, 181-pound senior defensive back finished the season with 68 solo tackles, five assists and an interception.

"Carter played out of position on defense for part of the year. He is a cornerback who had to play linebacker in about half of our games because of scheme and personnel. By the end of the year run into the playoffs he went back to his true position at cornerback," Coach Smith said. "Carter is a good hitter and cover back who also had the speed to chase down and make plays from sideline to sideline."

Honorable Mention — Gus Kopecky of Faulkton Area, a 6-0, 180-pound senior defensive lineman who made 20 tackles with two fumble recoveries and Collin Tisdall of Herreid-Selba Area, a 5-10, 210-pound senior linebacker (45 solo tackles) who was an All-State guard as a junior.

