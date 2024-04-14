Twenty-five teams launch offseason programs on Monday

Monday is the day to settle up with Uncle Sam for his chunk of the money you made while working in 2023. It's also the day on which 25 teams will officially commence their work for 2024.

Seven teams have gotten started on the offseason program. The rest open up on Monday.

It's a three-phase process. The first phase entails the least amount of football work. It's basically lifting and conditioning and meetings.

For most of the teams, it also will mean press availability from coaches and players. Interesting quotes could come from Buffalo and Houston, given the surprising trade of receiver Stefon Diggs.

In Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will officially start their time as Steelers. Wilson, as coach Mike Tomlin has said, is in the pole position for the starting job. For Fields, the race to supplant Wilson starts tomorrow.

In Kansas City, will receiver Rashee Rice be present? Whether he is or isn't, what will the Chiefs have to say about his legal situation?

While there's still a long way to go until football season starts, tomorrow is the most tangible turning of the page toward the 2024 season. For more than 75 percent of the league, it's the first day of a journey that all of them hope will end 10 months from now in New Orleans.