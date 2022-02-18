Twenty-five percent of ESPN panel predicts Cowboys to make Super Bowl LVII

Never mind that Super Bowl LVII is still 51 weeks away; ESPN is already picking next year’s champ. The network polled a panel of their internal experts, asking them to gaze into their crystal balls (or at least take a wild stab in the dark) to forecast next season’s title game, to be played February 12, 2023 in Arizona.

Twelve NFL insiders gave their guesses on who would play for the Lombardi Trophy, as well as who would win. Their picks boiled the entire 2022 season down to seven teams. The Buffalo Bills were the most popular pick, representing the AFC in seven of the 12 predicted Super Bowl slates. The NFC votes were divided between four clubs.

The Cowboys get there in three versions of the football future. (They all call for Dallas to come up short, but baby steps, right?) Here’s who picked them and what they had to say.

Tristan H. Cockcroft, ESPN fantasy football writer: Bills over Cowboys

Nov 28, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This matchup and result really would be a fantasy for Bills fans who still harbor a grudge against Dallas for those back-to-back Super Bowl losses in the ’90s. But Cockcroft admits that his placement of the Cowboys in the big game is “more the product of a wide-open NFC” than a ringing endorsement of the team’s promise. He goes on to caveat that an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers squad would be tough to bet against.

Jason Reid, senior NFL writer, The Undefeated: Chiefs over Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Behind Buffalo, the Chiefs were the next-most popular AFC choice, with four votes. (The Chargers got the lone remaining nod from one panelist.) Reid likes them to best Dallas in the desert, though he predicts that “Dak Prescott will lead a dominating offense.” The Cowboys defense will remain a league power, he adds, with a second-year Micah Parsons being “second to none in the game while taking charge of a top-five unit.”

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL front-office insider : Chiefs over Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out instructions to center Tyler Biadasz (63) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The former GM and VP of football operations believes the Chiefs will bring home the Preston Road Trophy as well as the Lombardi when the two storied franchises clash in their highest-profile meeting ever next February. “The Cowboys will finally get over the hump,” he writes, “by correcting their biggest problem- discipline- and dramatically cut down on penalties.” He calls Dallas a top-five team on both offense and defense.

