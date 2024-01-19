Twenty additional players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL draft
The NFL announced another 20 players were granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL draft. Those players submitted their petitions before the traditional deadline of Jan. 15.
That brings the total number of players granted special eligibility for the draft to 54. Four underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining also are eligible for selection.
The league had 34 players apply for special eligibility before the newly instituted early soft deadline of Jan. 5, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process.
The 54 players granted special eligibility have met the league's three-year eligibility rule and have submitted to a written application in which they renounced remaining college football eligibility.
The draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.
Here is the list of players granted special eligibility with an asterisk indicating players added since the Jan. 5 deadline:
Ajou Ajou, WR, Garden City C.C.
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama*
Cole Bishop, DB, Utah
Austin Booker, DE, Kansas
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia*
Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas*
Arland Bruce, WR, Oklahoma State*
Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia
Calen Bullock, DB, USC*
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Junior Colson, LB, Michigan*
Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa*
Jonah Elliss, DE, Utah
Audric Estimé, RB, Notre Dame
Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State*
Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State*
Jaden Hicks, DB, Washington State*
Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Kalen King, DB, Penn State
Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia
JC Latham, OT, Alabama*
Cam Little, K, Arkansas
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan*
Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas*
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington*
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri
Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington*
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas*
Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth (N.J.)
Maason Smith, DT, LSU*
Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami
Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson*
Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama*
Sione Vaki, DB, Utah
Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson
Caleb Williams, QB, USC*
James Williams, DB, Miami
Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
The following underclassmen have notified the league office they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection. (Players marked with an asterisk were added since the Jan. 5 deadline):
Kamren Kinchens, DB, Miami*
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama*
Byron Murphy, DT, Texas*
Will Shipley, RB, Clemson