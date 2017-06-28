Twelve MLB players who deserve your All-Star vote right now

The All-Star Game rosters are almost set. Voting is down to the wire, and has entered the home stretch. Major League Baseball released its final balloting update Monday, and some races can still be decided before things are finalized.

Fans have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday to submit their votes on MLB.com. You are allowed to vote up to five times per day for the players you think are most deserving of an All-Star nod. Rosters will be revealed Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

If you’re having trouble trying to figure out who deserves your vote in the final days, don’t worry. We here at The Stew have you covered. Our experts each picked three players who they think deserves your vote as voting comes to a close. They’ll each make a brief case for each player.

After that, it’s up to you get out and stuff the ballot box … er … server.

JOEY VOTTO, NL FIRST BASEMAN, CINCINNATI REDS

Does anyone appreciate Joey Votto? The 33-year-old is off to yet another fantastic season, but his success isn’t reflected in the All-Star voting. Votto ranks fifth at first base in the NL. One of the players ahead of him, Freddie Freeman, is currently injured.

Votto gets no respect. By fWAR, he’s been the second-best first baseman in the NL this year, just behind Paul Goldschmidt. Votto is hitting an excellent .301/.412/.584, with 20 home runs, over 325 plate appearances. He somehow hasn’t made the All-Star team since 2013. We’re honestly not sure how. He finished third and seventh in MVP voting the past seasons and still couldn’t get voted in. He’s more than deserving. (Chris Cwik)

MATT KEMP, NL OUTFIELDER, ATLANTA BRAVES

The Matt Kemp of the days of yore is making a return appearance. He’s batting .315/.356/.538 with 12 homers for the Braves, and he looks a lot like the Matt Kemp we used to know, albeit a few years older. If this were four or five years ago, he might be one of the top vote-getters. But Kemp is 32 and there are younger and more exciting players out there. But a player having a resurgence like this deserves more votes, even just for nostalgia’s sake. (Liz Roscher)

YONDER ALONSO, AL FIRST BASEMAN, OAKLAND ATHLETICS

First base is deep with potential All-Stars in both leagues, so this isn’t a dig on any of the other worthwhile candidates, but dang, Yonder Alonso deserves some more love. Alonso worked hard in the offseason to change up his approach at the plate and now he’s the hitting .288/.383/.580 with 17 homers, finally having his breakout season at age 30. The two guys ahead of Alonso on the ballot are worthwhile too — Eric Hosmer and Justin Smoak — but Alonso’s breakout season is a great story that needs more attention. (Mike Oz)

PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT, NL FIRST BASEMAN, ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

It’s borderline criminal that Goldschmidt has 400k fewer votes than Anthony Rizzo. Goldy has outpaced Rizzo in every way this season, and he’s the cornerstone of a surprisingly resurgent Diamondbacks team. He leads his team in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases. And he leads Rizzo in all of those categories, too. It’s tough to beat that post-World Series glow, but Goldschmidt definitely deserves more than he’s getting. (Roscher)

