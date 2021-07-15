Twelve FBS teams that Michigan State football has never beaten

Michigan State has had a long and storied history when it comes to their football program. The Spartans have been in action for over a century, which has brought a lot of unique match-ups.

The Spartans have fared well against most of the competition over the years, but there are a select few that have had MSU’s number.

There are twelve teams to be exact, ranging from conferences like the ACC, AAC, Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, SEC, and a couple of independents.

Let’s take a look at the twelve teams MSU has failed to beat in the FBS:

Miami (FL)

Michigan State will have a chance to right the ship against the Hurricanes this upcoming season in Miami, but the Spartans historically sit at 0-4 against the U. MSU has played Miami to a one score game three of the four times. The most recent game was played in East Lansing in 1989 when Miami edged out the Spartans 26-20.

Georgia Tech

Another ACC opponent the Spartans haven't gotten over the hump against is the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech. The Spartans dropped a home and home series in 1971 and 1972, and most recently lost a 17-14 heart breaker in the 1985 All-American Bowl. The Spartans are 0-3 overall against the Yellow Jackets and currently do not have a game scheduled with them.

Florida State

Michigan State has only seen the Seminoles twice, during a home and home series in 1987 and 1988. The Spartans dropped both games of that series. There are no future plans for the two teams to meet.

Houston

The Cougars are a team that has had some storied history of its own. Though, the Cougars and Spartans paths have only crossed once when Houston downed MSU in 1967.

Texas Tech

Kirk Cousins led the charge in Mark Dantonio's third season at the helm of Michigan State. Dantonio was looking for his first bowl win as the Spartans faced off with the Red Raiders in the 2010 Alamo Bowl. MSU couldn't prevail, losing 41-31 in their lone meeting against Texas Tech.

Colorado State

The Colorado State Rams visited Spartan Stadium to open up the 1998 football season. MSU came in ranked No. 23 in the country with high hopes under head man Nick Saban. Things didn't work out as planned, as the Spartans were upset in the game 23-16.

LSU

Nick Saban led Michigan State to a bowl game in his first season at the helm in East Lansing. The Spartans went toe to toe with LSU in the 1995 Independence Bowl. Saban didn't get a happy ending to his first season though, losing to the Tigers 45-28.

Auburn

Michigan State has only seen Auburn once in its history. The two schools squared off in the 1938 Orange Bowl. Auburn edged out MSU 6-0 in what still stands as the lowest total scoring Orange Bowl in history.

Alabama

Spartan fans don't need to be reminded about their history with Alabama. MSU has dropped both games they have played against the Tide, the 2011 Capitol One Bowl and in the 2015 College Football Playoffs.

Louisiana Tech

Michigan State was under new leadership with John L. Smith in the fall of 2003. The Spartans opened the season 2-0 and had a matchup with Louisiana Tech. MSU would drop a heartbreaker 20-19 for their first loss of the season.

BYU

2016 is a season most Spartan fans would love to just completely forget about. In the process of Mark Dantonio's worst season at Michigan State, the Spartans lost their lone game against BYU 31-14.

Army

Michigan State and Army have squared off twice in the two's long football history. The first meeting in 1931 saw the Black Knights defeating the Spartans 20-7. Michigan State got a second crack at Army in the 1984 Cherry Bowl at the Pontiac Silverdome, but lost 10-6.

