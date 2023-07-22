Twelve Aggies will represent Texas A&M in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

We’re just 42, yes, 42 days away from the end of “talkin’ season” and the start of actual Texas A&M Football being played inside Kyle Field, as the Aggies kick off their crucial 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, hosting New Mexico.

Now, taking a sneak peek ahead to February, which is likely a dreaded thought for most, it was announced this week that twelve Aggie football players will represent the program in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, which for the first time in its vast history will take place in my former hometown, Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at The Star, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboy’s primary practice field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Texas A&M’s 2023 season may already be marred by several media-obsessed storylines surrounding the program’s 2022 failures and how well Jimbo Fisher and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s “egos” will work in tandem. Still, focusing on the unscathed truths around what truly matters while gauging future success, the Aggies roster is stacked from top to bottom. Every player selected in the East-West Shrine Bowl is some of the best at their respective postion in the county.

Senior Punter, Nic Constantinou

Junior Linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper

Senior Cornerback, Josh DeBerry

Junior Defensive end, Fadil Diggs

Senior Cornerback, Tony Grimes

Senior Defensive Tackle, McKinnley Jackson

Junior Wide receiver, Moose Muhammad III

Senior Safety, Demani Richardson

Senor Offensive guard, Layden Robinson

Senior Linebacker Chris Russell Sr.

Senior Wide receiver (selected as a running back) Ainias Smith

Junior Offensive guard Jordan Spacojevic-Moko

In response to the change of venue, Dallas Cowboys’ Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, and Director of Player Personnel, Stephen Jones, described his excitement in bringing the game to Frisco and its continued effort in raising the profile for Shriners Children Hospital.

“It is a tremendous honor to host the East-West Shrine Bowl at the Ford Center at The Star next February,” said Stephen Jones “The game is a fixture in college football. We look forward to bringing the best college football players in the country to Frisco in the spirit of helping Shriners Children’s care for young patients around the world.”

Advertisement

Congratulations to all twelve young men for their selection ahead of what is hopefully a memorable 2023 season in College Station.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

2024 4-star QB Miles O'Neill is now ranked in the Top 10 at the position in On3's newest rankings

Texas A&M 2023 college football season countdown: No. 42 Max Wright

2025 4-star LB Elijah Barnes is a confirmed visitor for Texas A&M in late July

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire