Tweets of the week: Van Aert goes out stealing KOMs in Scotland, AI loves pineapple on pizza and David Byrne cycles to the Met Gala

Remco Evenepoel

The Giro d’Italia team presentation took place last night, ahead of what promises to be an action packed three weeks in the first Grand Tour of the season.



As well as the mouth watering general classification battle between Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, a huge number of stars from the men’s WorldTour are set to take part including a rather formidable looking Ineos Grenadiers lineup including Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart.



If the Giro doesn’t take your fancy, then we’ve plenty of other content to catch your eye this week. Alex Dowsett has been lacing up his running shoes and critically acclaimed singer songwriters have been pulling their bikes out of the garage to ride down to the local awards ceremony.



Meanwhile, up in Bonny Scotland, a certain Belgian superstar has been out and about on two wheels, stealing KOMs ahead of the World Championships in August.



Wasn’t a Mont Ventoux stage win enough for you Wout?! Can’t you leave the KOM’s for us normal folk?! Pretty please?!

1. Lance Armstrong is about to head to Mars (kind of)

can they stay there https://t.co/oQPTe9Ad9HMay 4, 2023

2. What's that noise?! Oh, it's a bunch of Scottish cyclists crying as the local KOM gets even further out of reach

We see you @WoutvanAert...👀Hopefully taking in Stirling's rich history along with all those local KOM's 😏 pic.twitter.com/jb3SLAuOXqMay 5, 2023

3. *Rocky music playing* Egan continues on the road back to the top

A post shared by Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (@eganbernal) A photo posted by on

4. Catch him if you can! Alex Dowsett runs the London Marathon

A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) A photo posted by on

5. Pineapple on pizza?! Sort it out AI!

🤖 There will come a day when AI will replace the Twitter admin of the Giro. 🍕 But not yet... not yet!🤖 Arriverà un giorno in cui l'IA prenderà il posto dell'Admin Twitter del Giro.🍕Ma non è ancora quel giorno.#Giro pic.twitter.com/J7WCRLtaWTMay 3, 2023

6. Kylian Mbappe's celebration catches on

A post shared by FDJ - SUEZ (@fdj_suez) A photo posted by on

7. Tao gets set for another rollercoaster ride around Italy

A post shared by Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeogheganhart) A photo posted by on

8. Things get kind of crazy on the Trek-Segafredo bus

Welcome to the fun bus 😝#LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/xRcfVdxkydMay 2, 2023

9. Even the stars of the music world get around by bike

David Byrne (and his bike) have arrived at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/3XlGlMm5xDMay 1, 2023

10. The COOP Hitec girls enjoy a bit of a dance off on the rollers

12th for @josienelsonx on stage 2. she is over her knee problem. And the girls are having fun @CoopHitec #LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/EwqxAMwc1qMay 2, 2023

