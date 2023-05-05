Tweets of the week: Van Aert goes out stealing KOMs in Scotland, AI loves pineapple on pizza and David Byrne cycles to the Met Gala

Remco Evenepoel
The Giro d’Italia team presentation took place last night, ahead of what promises to be an action packed three weeks in the first Grand Tour of the season.

As well as the mouth watering general classification battle between Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, a huge number of stars from the men’s WorldTour are set to take part including a rather formidable looking Ineos Grenadiers lineup including Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

If the Giro doesn’t take your fancy, then we’ve plenty of other content to catch your eye this week. Alex Dowsett has been lacing up his running shoes and critically acclaimed singer songwriters have been pulling their bikes out of the garage to ride down to the local awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, up in Bonny Scotland, a certain Belgian superstar has been out and about on two wheels, stealing KOMs ahead of the World Championships in August.

Wasn’t a Mont Ventoux stage win enough for you Wout?! Can’t you leave the KOM’s for us normal folk?! Pretty please?!

1. Lance Armstrong is about to head to Mars (kind of)

2. What's that noise?! Oh, it's a bunch of Scottish cyclists crying as the local KOM gets even further out of reach

3. *Rocky music playing* Egan continues on the road back to the top

4. Catch him if you can! Alex Dowsett runs the London Marathon

5. Pineapple on pizza?! Sort it out AI!

6. Kylian Mbappe's celebration catches on

7. Tao gets set for another rollercoaster ride around Italy

8. Things get kind of crazy on the Trek-Segafredo bus

9. Even the stars of the music world get around by bike

10. The COOP Hitec girls enjoy a bit of a dance off on the rollers

