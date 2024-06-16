Tweets of the Week: Scotland fans take over Euro 2024, proper number 9s return

We’ve got the best football tweets of the week for you as Euro 2024 kicked off in style.

We’ve already seen some engrossing matches, brilliant atmospheres – and Scotland fans making themselves known in ways comical and mortifying.

The Euros has also seen the return of something we have sorely missed; the big, workmanlike, target man number 9. It’s about time.

Tweets of the Week:

It’s not summer unless there’s a major tournament on.

When your missus says you’re not watching 3 euro 2024 games a day. You: pic.twitter.com/fdfhcefgCf — MemeMachine (@MemeMachineUk) June 12, 2024

Germany ran rings around Scotland on the opening day of Euro 2024.

John McGinn has a better chance of getting into Berghain than the German penalty area. — Jon Warburton. (@jon_warburton) June 14, 2024

What is it they always say about that lot?

Never write off the Germans pic.twitter.com/uNiCUjcUHa — Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) June 13, 2024

Doesn’t help when one of your defenders chooses violence and gets sent off, to be fair.

Can’t even attempt to murder your man in the box anymore, because of woke https://t.co/GYjDuBIQxN pic.twitter.com/FZrtqiMbXn — Marwan / مروان 🐦‍🔥 (@mxrwanlfc) June 14, 2024

Tweets sent moments before disaster:

Fantastic to see Ryan Porteous given the opportunity to play on the biggest stage. A great opportunity for him to impress against a good side. Will not shock me if he attracts interest this summer if he has a good tournament. #WatfordFC https://t.co/NGfVmK76mE — Sam Ucko (@Sam_ucko) June 14, 2024

Ryan Porteous’ replacement, Grant Hanley, is somehow only 32-years-old, but plays like he’s 50.

Swapping Grant Hanley for Ryan Porteous is like changing your shirt when you’ve shat your trousers. — H.E. Pennypacker (@HEPennypacker01) June 14, 2024

It’s not over for Scotland, not by a long shot.

Argentina lost the opener to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup. We all know how that ended up. Best to keep your powder a little dry and fly under the radar for a bit. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) June 14, 2024

The Jock have at least brought a party atmosphere to the tournament (viewer discretion advised).

Flashing his mates chopper on live telly 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rBI1JMeMbg — fingaldinz (@fingaldinz) June 14, 2024

The fans in Germany all seem to be having fun. Won’t be long now until England ruin it all.

Tw: Italianophobia Albanian fans snapped spaghetti in front of Italian fans ahead of the Italy-Albania Euro 2024 match. pic.twitter.com/7c3c5rByOI — kos_data (@kos_data) June 15, 2024

We are finally back in the golden age of football, folks.

None of this woke false 9 bollocks, a big lad in the mixer. This is what pep and his disciples tried to take from us, real football is back https://t.co/l3QHvx1fi9 — Billie (@Billie_T) June 15, 2024

Fullkrug is a working man’s #9 — suffering (@mionomedev) June 14, 2024

Fullkrug, Weghorst, that geezer Hungary brought on who looks like he lives in the woods – we've got our football back — Jack Deal (@EagleEyedJack) June 16, 2024

It’s just a shame Uefa are intent on killing the beautiful game.

0 camera shots of Albanian or Italian women in the stands pic.twitter.com/5b6tAaLSk3 — M (@MarcusKnowsBall) June 15, 2024

Bargain.

That’s a low transfer fee for someone of his quality https://t.co/oAeWVYkjc6 — Matthew (@KingDivock3) June 15, 2024

A 16-year-old child just scored at the Euros. What the hell are you doing with your life?

Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history, but that wasn’t the real story from Albania vs Italy.

Don't let that early goal overshadow the Pokemon evolution VAR team pic.twitter.com/4JhVuBCqiu — 𝐐uro 24 (@LowQualityRegen) June 15, 2024

Smooth save from Michael Obafemi.

You have to feel for Michael Obafemi here Poor guy 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LiioJpUcuB — IrishPropaganda🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) June 12, 2024

Why does Cole Palmer look dead behind the eyes here?

When you’re 45 seconds into the Macarena pic.twitter.com/LrdWSlDwUm — 〰️ (@SenseiCarl_) June 11, 2024

Roy Keane’s fit is crazy.

Roy Keane’s trousers are ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/K5vu7isJlF — Chris Chats Shirt (@ChatShirt) June 14, 2024

Just a really clever tweet. No notes.

*getting ready for the Euros* Me: man, I’m stoked for this Austria/Hungary match Guy from 1911: me too, who are they playing? — @KedgeOnline 🇵🇸 (@KedgeOnline) June 14, 2024

Americans can’t get anything right.

can someone tell FOX that there exists a symbol that you can use to show that a team is down a player pic.twitter.com/nYPcNYQ7gX — Fredrik (@F_Edits) June 14, 2024

A Wayne Rooney classic.

Caught in 4K.

Brighton’s new manager wasn’t even born yet when the Premier League first started.

james milner will be managed by a bloke who was only 9 when this photo was taken https://t.co/rhSjgchSr9 pic.twitter.com/LjqAG8DIy1 — eray 🇨🇭(🇺🇦) (@erayninetyeight) June 15, 2024

The Old Firm has found a natural fit in the world of pro wrestling.

The @WWE had: The Attitude Era, The Ruthless Aggression Era. We are now entering WWE :The Sectarian Era pic.twitter.com/W0MGZyjPrw — David Fleming 💙 (@Greyingbeard79) June 15, 2024

CM Punk is a certified Celt.

