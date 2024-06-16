Advertisement

Tweets of the Week: Scotland fans take over Euro 2024, proper number 9s return

We’ve got the best football tweets of the week for you as Euro 2024 kicked off in style. 

We’ve already seen some engrossing matches, brilliant atmospheres – and Scotland fans making themselves known in ways comical and mortifying.

The Euros has also seen the return of something we have sorely missed; the big, workmanlike, target man number 9. It’s about time.

Tweets of the Week:

It’s not summer unless there’s a major tournament on. 

Germany ran rings around Scotland on the opening day of Euro 2024. 

What is it they always say about that lot?

Doesn’t help when one of your defenders chooses violence and gets sent off, to be fair. 

Tweets sent moments before disaster:

Ryan Porteous’ replacement, Grant Hanley, is somehow only 32-years-old, but plays like he’s 50.

It’s not over for Scotland, not by a long shot. 

The Jock have at least brought a party atmosphere to the tournament (viewer discretion advised). 

The fans in Germany all seem to be having fun. Won’t be long now until England ruin it all. 

We are finally back in the golden age of football, folks. 

It’s just a shame Uefa are intent on killing the beautiful game. 

Bargain. 

A 16-year-old child just scored at the Euros. What the hell are you doing with your life?

Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history, but that wasn’t the real story from Albania vs Italy

Smooth save from Michael Obafemi

Why does Cole Palmer look dead behind the eyes here?

Roy Keane’s fit is crazy. 

Just a really clever tweet. No notes.

Americans can’t get anything right. 

A Wayne Rooney classic. 

Caught in 4K.

Brighton’s new manager wasn’t even born yet when the Premier League first started. 

The Old Firm has found a natural fit in the world of pro wrestling. 

CM Punk is a certified Celt. 

