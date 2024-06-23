Advertisement

Tweets of the Week: Safety first Southgate, Shearer shreds Lineker, Sutton’s broken nose

The Football Faithful
·7 min read
Tweets of the Week: Safety first Southgate, Shearer shreds Lineker, Sutton’s broken nose
Tweets of the Week: Safety first Southgate, Shearer shreds Lineker, Sutton’s broken nose

Here we go, time for another round of the best tweets from Football Twitter as England continue to disappointment under Gareth SOuthgate at Euro 2024. 

There were actually too many banger tweets this week, so we’ve had to leave a few out, unfortunately.

It’s happening again, England. 

This perfectly sums up Gareth Southgate and his approach to football. 

Read – Five England players that should move clubs this summer

The Three Lions boss has been memed beyond belief this past week.

This rattled all the right people. 

Read – Four unused England players Southgate should turn to vs Slovenia

No word of a lie. 

Southgate missed a beat by not employing this strategy. 

This Chris Sutton anecdote is one of the best things I’ve ever read. 

Read – Nico Williams set to ignite intense transfer battle

Jordan Pickford really hates doing his job. 

Does Conor Coady know he can just tell us what he is going to say, instead of saying he will say what he’s going to say?

It’s Big Al Summer, everyone. 

Maybe Gary Lineker was just getting his comeuppance for the absolute driveby he committed on Frank Lampard days earlier. 

How did the stewards miss him?

Nike may have to rethink their Phil Foden advert. 

Really makes you think. 

The level of disrespect Andre Amadou Onana showed for this reporter is hilarious. 

Read – Ranking the difficulty of every Premier League team’s start to 2024/25

Two great Danes.

We could do with more Sopranos references in Euro 2024, to be honest. 

It’s been a quiet Euros for the Slavic nations…

Me, sipping on a cappuccino while reading John Foot’s ‘Calcio’ on the balcony. 

If the Euros aren’t your cup of tea, then maybe Copa America will take your fancy. 

Read – Five players to watch out for at the Copa America

You know what? Forget it. I’ve had enough already. 

Landon Donovan has had a shocker here. 

We finally have an answer to the million dollar question. 

The woke mob have gone too far. 

This is how your sister’s boyfriend sounds when he tries to pronounce Bruno Fernandes correctly. 

This is my nightmare scenario. 

First Old Trafford, then the Westfalenstadion. What is Jadon Sancho up to?

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock caught himself at the exact right millisecond. 

Read – The youngest managers in Premier League history

This is not the career path I expected from Diego Forlan. 

Alvaro Morata is all things to all men. 

Player Analysis – Why Premier League clubs want Nico Williams

See Also – 5 Premier League transfer targets in the Euros show window

Follow us on social media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok