Tweets of the Week: Safety first Southgate, Shearer shreds Lineker, Sutton’s broken nose

Here we go, time for another round of the best tweets from Football Twitter as England continue to disappointment under Gareth SOuthgate at Euro 2024.

There were actually too many banger tweets this week, so we’ve had to leave a few out, unfortunately.

It’s happening again, England.

This perfectly sums up Gareth Southgate and his approach to football.

A man said Gareth southgate would put his phone on low power mode when the batteries on 99% 😂 — EXPRESSIONS OOZING (@ExpressionsOOZ) June 16, 2024

The Three Lions boss has been memed beyond belief this past week.

Seen this picture going round and frankly it’s cruel and unfair, Southgate would have hit one of the towers then sat back pic.twitter.com/LEh2b8RkUF — Tom Nestor (@tomnestorcomic) June 20, 2024

if Southgate ran a Domino's pic.twitter.com/M3AoAbLRju — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 20, 2024

This rattled all the right people.

the lionesses men’s team aren’t very good are they — lara (@HotGirl_FC) June 20, 2024

No word of a lie.

Hang it in the Louvre. This is art. pic.twitter.com/9OK6mzavRc — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) June 21, 2024

Southgate missed a beat by not employing this strategy.

Gareth Southgate's best tactic at this stage is probably chucking Ivan Toney on and hoping one of Denmark's countless Brentford players pass to him by mistake. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 20, 2024

This Chris Sutton anecdote is one of the best things I’ve ever read.

Chris Sutton's preview of the Netherlands vs France game is thoroughly enjoyable pic.twitter.com/Yl9cF2BTSo — Jeremy Driver (@J_D_89) June 19, 2024

Jordan Pickford really hates doing his job.

Pickford 0.4 seconds after making a save pic.twitter.com/n1Oj70nljt — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) June 20, 2024

Does Conor Coady know he can just tell us what he is going to say, instead of saying he will say what he’s going to say?

What I will say is that Conor Coady loves using the phrase "what I will say" pic.twitter.com/UcWA3FFnSE — Ronan MuIIɐn (@RonanReigns) June 21, 2024

It’s Big Al Summer, everyone.

Big Al is in the absolute form of his life. A man who knows he’s going to be without Wrighty by his side and is stepping up.. and how! pic.twitter.com/a0tztE9bqL — Nuno Crapucho 🇵🇹 (@Shuttsapalooza) June 21, 2024

Maybe Gary Lineker was just getting his comeuppance for the absolute driveby he committed on Frank Lampard days earlier.

Gary Lineker has just absolutely bodied Frank Lampard on live TV 🤣😂 Lampards face is killing me. The fume 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cGmdAHnvjO — Slaughts_1 (@Slaughts_1) June 19, 2024

How did the stewards miss him?

An England fan woke up this morning at 4am still inside the stadium, completely empty… 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/BJSE9pt99A — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) June 17, 2024

Nike may have to rethink their Phil Foden advert.

And left wing apparently pic.twitter.com/qoGpWJz1bo — Karl (@waeltimber) June 21, 2024

Really makes you think.

Microchip in the ball for the first time and suddenly there are loads of long-range goals pic.twitter.com/yHMRDBIKCL — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) June 19, 2024

The level of disrespect Andre Amadou Onana showed for this reporter is hilarious.

Sensational change of aura from Amadou Onana here. He went from BBC Four to ITV2 in an instant

pic.twitter.com/sFp8VdpmjG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 18, 2024

Two great Danes.

We could do with more Sopranos references in Euro 2024, to be honest.

"You're not gonna believe this. He skinned sixteen Czechoslovakians. The guy was an interior midfielder." https://t.co/StkLVQKaWn — Owen (@or84) June 20, 2024

It’s been a quiet Euros for the Slavic nations…

Balkans in the Euro 2024 (first week): – 🇷🇸 reported 🇦🇱 (fined €37,375)

– 🇽🇰 reported 🇷🇸 (fined €14,500)

– 🇷🇸 reported 🇦🇱 (under investigation)

– 🇲🇰 reported 🇦🇱 (under investigation)

– 🇷🇸 reported 🇭🇷 (under investigation)

– 🇽🇰 reported 🇷🇸 (NEW) — kos_data (@kos_data) June 20, 2024

Me, sipping on a cappuccino while reading John Foot’s ‘Calcio’ on the balcony.

If the Euros aren’t your cup of tea, then maybe Copa America will take your fancy.

The Euro is like watching a really talented and fun hip hop dance competition. Fast paced and high skilled. The Copa is like watching a knife fight outside the club at 3am. Not as artful, but they do know how to handle the knife. Not like you’re turning away, either. — Duane Rollins (@24thminute) June 22, 2024

You know what? Forget it. I’ve had enough already.

Tournament hasn’t even started and we already have an all timer clip, god I cannot wait to watch this shitshow unfold. You may have blocked me @CarliLloyd but my love surpasses any barriers https://t.co/d2jOsvJYeq pic.twitter.com/a87hWsLFP0 — Maxwell (@maqwelll) June 20, 2024

Landon Donovan has had a shocker here.

We finally have an answer to the million dollar question.

Is he… admitting… he couldn’t do it… on a cold windy night… in Stoke? https://t.co/O4rCFAXCU0 — 𝘾𝙃𝙞𝙋𝙁𝘼𝙏 💡 (@CHIPFAT_) June 19, 2024

The woke mob have gone too far.

Was coaching 13 years olds the other day and a kid genuinely asked if he can play false 9 pic.twitter.com/VEDlAPl8Gd — #fisherrr🇫🇷🇩🇪 (@PogbaReloaded) June 21, 2024

This is how your sister’s boyfriend sounds when he tries to pronounce Bruno Fernandes correctly.

This is my nightmare scenario.

Lost by one goal at 5s earlier to a team called ‘Pathetico’ who had kits, videoed their games and had a manager on the sideline with a clipboard. Needless to say I became the most rattled man on the planet — Josh (@joshstubbs___) June 19, 2024

First Old Trafford, then the Westfalenstadion. What is Jadon Sancho up to?

Sancho is obviously stealing parts of stadiums this can’t be a coincidence https://t.co/1zFkKgTXBo — 🦝not a fan🦝 (@PainBruv) June 18, 2024

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock caught himself at the exact right millisecond.

Stephen Warnock’s BBC career just flashed before his eyes 😂 pic.twitter.com/ksqcJmEvFA — ED (@_fantasyED) June 20, 2024

This is not the career path I expected from Diego Forlan.

Diego Forlán was 16 when he gave up tennis to focus on his football career. Now 45, he’s playing tennis outside of Uruguay for the first time in his career and has dropped just three games in his last two matches on the ITF circuit in Lima. pic.twitter.com/mTpb7mOHRL — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 20, 2024

Alvaro Morata is all things to all men.

Alvaro Morata is 23-yrs-old. He’s also 36. He plays for Roma. And Valencia. And Al-Ittihad. And LA Galaxy. He has nine caps. Also he has 135 caps. He is Spain’s captain. He retired four years ago. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) June 20, 2024

