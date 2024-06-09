Advertisement

Tweets of the Week: Roy Keane hates masseuses, England lose, Gazza on Man Utd

The Football Faithful
·5 min read
The club season is over, but the tweets keep rolling in – here are some of the funniest ones from Football Twitter over the past week. 

The biennial ritual of overhyping England ahead of a major tournament has begun. And god help Gareth Southgate if he’s unsuccessful. 

Their preparation has been less than ideal, losing to Iceland in a warm-up friendly. 

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah got on the pitch, despite the fact he’s not in the final England squad heading to Germany

It’s just a shame the Three Lions have succumbed to WOKE. 

Paul Gascoigne gives a definitive response to the theory that Alex Ferguson would have kept him on the straight and narrow if he had joined Manchester United. 

Roy Keane had Ian Wright in bits with his tirade against masseuses. 

The Ireland legend’s face says it all when Wayne Rooney revealed his strange sleeping habit. 

Real Madrid finally unveiled the signing of Kylian Mbappe with their customary comunicado oficial – a tweet that received almost a million likes. 

Man City boss Pep Guardiola decided to take in some NBA in the offseason – and he does not look like he’s having a good time. 

Even on holiday Pep can’t log off. Look at him, probably chewing the ear off Joe Mazzulla about the virtues of positional play. 

Instantly ruin a birthday with this one weird trick. 

This is an educational video. 

The marketing people at WWE didn’t think this t-shirt design through. 

 

We need to do something about the dire state of dressing room patter in modern football. 

Tanguy Ndombele is set to leave Spurs on a free transfer five years after joining the club for £55m. Oof. 

Rio Ferdinand should just wear clown makeup for every broadcast at this point. 

The US got absolutely smoked by Colombia ahead of the Copa America. 

If the Copa is anything like this, I will be tuning in for every game. 

Confirmed: Joe Biden is a City fan. 

The camera work on this video is Academy Award worthy. 

