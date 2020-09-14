These tweets from when Washington was down 17-0 are worth reading now

Tweets from when Washington trailed 17-0 are worth reading now originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Their name might've been different, but early on in the Washington Football Team's season opener, everything else felt largely the same.

The home side started out flat, going three-and-out and then letting the Eagles take a nice Sunday stroll down the field for a touchdown. Dwayne Haskins began 3-for-12 passing. Philadelphia tight ends took turns finding open spots in the secondary.

As the deficit grew to 17 near the end of the first half, Twitter — which is typically a cesspool of negativity — became even more of a cesspool of negativity.

Of course, Washington ended up coming back to steal a win in Ron Rivera's debut. Know what that means?

That means it's time to go through some of the most upset and bitter tweets that were sent as the Burgundy and Gold were taking on water. The people behind these posts weren't necessarily wrong in crafting them — what they were watching deserved criticism — but their vitriol sure is fun to look back on now that the result is known.

A lot of people, for example, were ready to yank — not just pull, but yank — the plug on Dwayne Haskins before two complete quarters were played:

Take Haskins out he can't start a pop warner team — Roy (@DjRizzo99) September 13, 2020

Lawerence FTW!!!! Haskins doesn’t have it sorry — JJM (@wallway012) September 13, 2020

I’ll take Tim Tebow at this point I’m almost off of Haskins — gk (@duval32246) September 13, 2020

That last person should have their account banned, for the record.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner took a lot of heat as well:

How do we start a petition for a new Offensive Coordinator search ? Scott Turner is not the guy ! — Mitch (@MC_HTTR) September 13, 2020

Scott Turner is in over his head. Calling a terrible game so far — KING (@_IKENNA_) September 13, 2020

I’m sorry but I genuinely don’t think Scott Turner knows wtf to do without Christian mccaffrey. By week 7 we will have traded all our 2021 picks for him I swear. — WASHINGTON FC (@pick4ndpop) September 13, 2020

When that trade happens, Adam Schefter better be sure to credit @pick4ndpop.

Rivera was getting grilled, too, especially when he passed up on a few go-for-it opportunities on fourth down:

DinghyBoat Ron, amirite.



Boom owned. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 13, 2020

Rowboat Ron let’s go — Jack (@jnichol2482) September 13, 2020

Riverboat Ron, like most politicians, got to DC and became very conservative https://t.co/15l2HJZtK0 — JA (@Jallen_Town) September 13, 2020

Rivera certainly seemed to quiet that crowd, huh?

And, overall, some users were already looking forward to 2021:

We need a support group. Nobody deserves this — Charlie Conner (@CharlieConner23) September 13, 2020

This is pathetic . Sweat, young, and Collins with ridiculous penalties . This is the same stupid garbage that grudens bunch did . Where is the discipline . Absolutely pathetic — Michael Brown Jr (@MichaelBrownJ19) September 13, 2020

Ah yes. There it is. That sweet, sweet disappointment that comes with being a fan of this goddam team. — Totally Ryan (@legends_rk) September 13, 2020

Is it OK to get cranky when your team stumbles and then stumbles some more to start a season? Sure. But when that passion pushes you to wonder if Tim Tebow is the superior option to run an offense, that's a sign that some more chill is needed.