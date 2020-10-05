These tweets prove Packers players don’t care about your fantasy football team

Packers players' tweets prove they don’t care about your fantasy team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For Fantasy Football managers who drafted Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the injury report for Monday night's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons had major implications. There was hope that Adams, who injured his hamstring in Week 1, would return in Week 4.

That will not be the case, as the star pass-catcher is being held out for the contest as the team errs on the side of caution with the bye week coming up. Adams himself voiced some frustration on the decision in a now-deleted tweet.

Davante Adams deleted his tweet, but here’s what he said about missing tonight’s game despite feeling ready to play.



Very frustrated WR1. pic.twitter.com/r6X95QowL1 — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) October 5, 2020

Those who had Adams in their lineup will share in that frustration, especially with the game being on Monday night. A last chance to turn a loss into a win, some may now be scrambling to replace the wide receiver with another option in the game.

The name that many will turn to is Marquez Valdes-Scantling. With fellow Packers WR Allen Lazard also out, Valdes-Scantling is one of the few pass-catchers available for Aaron Rodgers. As fantasy players so often do, it appears that many have let the third-year receiver know they need a big game out of him.

Valdes-Scantling, however, does not care. He took to Twitter on Monday to let anyone playing him know that his goal is for his team to win, no theirs.

Please stop DM’ing about your fantasy teams. I promise you, I don’t care. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) October 5, 2020

For good measure, Rodgers liked the tweet. So, he also doesn't care about your fantasy team.

Editor’s Note: Dominate your draft with Rotoworld Premium's 450+ player profiles, rankings, projections, mock drafts, exclusive columns and more. Subscribe to one of our premium packages for as low as $3.99/month! Click Here.

Fantasy Football has become such a huge phenomenon -- and more than just a hobby for some -- that many tend to lose sight of the fact that the players are not concerned with how many points they put up.

If Valdes-Scantling has a big game, fantasy owners will rejoice. If he doesn't, they will most likely tweet things at him that they should not. The receiver, and his quarterback, are making sure that everyone is aware that they aren't playing for anything but a Packers win, no matter how many times one begs for a big game.