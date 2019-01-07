These tweets from Chicago Bears fans didn't age well after the loss to the Eagles originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Bad news, Bears.

Your team has been booted from the playoffs at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, after Sunday's exciting 16-15 game (see Roob's observations). The Eagles will advance to play the Saints, but that doesn't mean we are going to forget about all the trash talk from Bears fans ahead of the matchup.

So, behold, we present to you some Bears fans that should be feeling pretty salty right about now. We kept the receipts because we don't forget.

Next time, don't count us out.





Their season ends tomorrow — Benjamin Wayne (@Benjaminwayne25) January 6, 2019

Bears fans in the parking lot apparently do not miss Alshon Jeffery.#PHIvsCHI pic.twitter.com/J2xkOIY56e — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) January 6, 2019

Alshon Jeffery sure talks a lot for a team who's won 9 games all season. Oh yeah, the bears have won 9 games out of their past ten. #Eagles #Bears — Drew Amsler (@amsler_drew) January 2, 2019

The 9-7 eagles OKAY — Sam Campos (@samchampos) January 2, 2019

Alshon Jeffery's last 1,000 yard season was 5 years ago. And he hasn't even sniffed it since. So he may like Philly but I wouldn't say he works there — Stephen Letizia (@StephenLetizia) January 2, 2019

If I hear ‘playoff experience' as a reason the Eagles are going to beat the #Bears one more time I'm going to puke. How ‘experienced' were they last year when they won the Super Bowl? — Brett K. Maly (@BearNDesert) January 5, 2019

think the Philadelphia eagles had a chance to win in Chicago hell no go bears — pickers sill suck (@jjjcarlos87) January 6, 2019

Whose play-calling will make the biggest difference today at Soldier Field: Pederson or Nagy?



Get ready with The Playoff Pregame from @JoyDistrictChi at 3 or STREAM at https://t.co/3zJcmdzMTS pic.twitter.com/2wWW0ZvaHJ



— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) January 6, 2019

Except for this poll … whomever voted in this poll, we love and appreciate you.

The champs and the challengers. — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 6, 2019

See ya next week … or we won't.



