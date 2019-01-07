These tweets from Chicago Bears fans didn't age well after the loss to the Eagles

Erin Dunne
NBC Sports Philadelphia
These tweets from Chicago Bears fans didn't age well after the loss to the Eagles

Bad news, Bears. 

Your team has been booted from the playoffs at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, after Sunday's exciting 16-15 game (see Roob's observations). The Eagles will advance to play the Saints, but that doesn't mean we are going to forget about all the trash talk from Bears fans ahead of the matchup. 

So, behold, we present to you some Bears fans that should be feeling pretty salty right about now. We kept the receipts because we don't forget. 

Next time, don't count us out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Except for this poll … whomever voted in this poll, we love and appreciate you. 

 

See ya next week … or we won't. 

