After tweeting Super Bowl 51 in full, the NFL should tweet out these 6 Vikings games

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL’s official Twitter account randomly tweeted out Super Bowl 51 which was the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 after being down 28-3.

frick it, an entire football game pic.twitter.com/mWT3VDTVd4 — NFL (@NFL) July 11, 2023

Verified accounts are now able to tweet out videos up to 120 minutes in length which prompted the tweet. The timing itself was random and drove a lot of discussion about tweeting this game.

Wow, what a game! @jeannathomas have you seen this yet! https://t.co/fbt39Qf7Ee — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) July 11, 2023

lmao the NFL’s mom won’t let them cuss https://t.co/Lp1YiQ0lwf — victoria (@dirtbagqueer) July 11, 2023

That got us thinking: what would be the best Vikings games to share on social media? I identified seven of them.

After an incredible performance on Monday Night Football in Green Bay earlier in 1998, Moss exploded on the national stage once again. He caught three passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. It helped that Deion Sanders was injured and didn’t play in the game, but Moss guided the Vikings to a dominating 46-36 win on Thanksgiving.

This game by Randy Moss never gets old “Hi Mom, Happy Thanksgiving” 🦃 pic.twitter.com/Yahybp9kPY — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) November 22, 2022

2. Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 17 2012

The Vikings were playing for two things during the last regular season game on 2012. If they won, they made the playoffs as a wild card team and Adrian Peterson was chasing both the rushing title and 2,000 yards. He dominated the game and finished just eight yards short of Eric Dickerson’s record, cementing his MVP season.

Packers at Vikings Week – 2012. An amazing game where Adrian Peterson becomes the 7th player in NFL history to go over 2k rushing. Jarius Wright (our favorite) has a HUGE day. Christian Ponder actually leads a comeback. FUN game. @Jay_wright4 @AdrianPeterson pic.twitter.com/WEfYtGN0Ys — VikeFans (@VikeFans) November 21, 2021

3.. Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 15 2022

This is arguably the most obvious of the bunch. The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime and won the game 39-36 in overtime. Patrick Peterson said at halftime that all they needed was five touchdowns and he was right, leading to the largest come-from-behind win in NFL history.

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants: Wild Card 1997

The biggest comeback the Vikings have made in the playoffs to date was against the Giants in the wild card round of 1997. They went into halftime down 19-3 and scored 10 points in the final two minutes to win 23-22 and save Dennis Green’s job.

Vikings Playoff Week Flashback #9: December 1997 – Vikings CAN WIN a Wild Card Game & CAN BEAT THE SAINTS! Our #2 all time comeback in Viking history, the lightly regarded Vikings come storming back to steal a win vs the Giants on the road. #vikings @criscarter80 @Robert26Smith pic.twitter.com/W1PKoL56pa — VikeFans (@VikeFans) January 4, 2020

5. Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Divisional Round 1987

6. New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: Divisional Round 2017

This one is easy. The Minneapolis Miracle is the only playoff game to be won on a walk-off touchdown in regulation. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs was a moment that Vikings fans will both never forget and treasure forever. With all the heartbreak Vikings fans have experienced, losing this game after being up 17-0 at halftime would be another of many scars they have endured.

5 years ago, the Minneapolis Miracle happened. Nobody can ever take that little bit of pure joy away from us pic.twitter.com/xCYdb6k0c9 — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) January 14, 2023

