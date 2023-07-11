After tweeting Super Bowl 51 in full, the NFL should tweet out these 6 Vikings games

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL’s official Twitter account randomly tweeted out Super Bowl 51 which was the New England Patriots defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 after being down 28-3.

Verified accounts are now able to tweet out videos up to 120 minutes in length which prompted the tweet. The timing itself was random and drove a lot of discussion about tweeting this game.

That got us thinking: what would be the best Vikings games to share on social media? I identified seven of them.

1. Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys: Thanksgiving 1998

Stephen Dunn /Allsport
After an incredible performance on Monday Night Football in Green Bay earlier in 1998, Moss exploded on the national stage once again. He caught three passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. It helped that Deion Sanders was injured and didn’t play in the game, but Moss guided the Vikings to a dominating 46-36 win on Thanksgiving.

2. Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 17 2012

Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
The Vikings were playing for two things during the last regular season game on 2012. If they won, they made the playoffs as a wild card team and Adrian Peterson was chasing both the rushing title and 2,000 yards. He dominated the game and finished just eight yards short of Eric Dickerson’s record, cementing his MVP season.

3.. Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 15 2022

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
This is arguably the most obvious of the bunch. The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime and won the game 39-36 in overtime. Patrick Peterson said at halftime that all they needed was five touchdowns and he was right, leading to the largest come-from-behind win in NFL history.

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants: Wild Card 1997

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
The biggest comeback the Vikings have made in the playoffs to date was against the Giants in the wild card round of 1997. They went into halftime down 19-3 and scored 10 points in the final two minutes to win 23-22 and save Dennis Green’s job.

5. Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Divisional Round 1987

6. New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: Divisional Round 2017

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
This one is easy. The Minneapolis Miracle is the only playoff game to be won on a walk-off touchdown in regulation. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs was a moment that Vikings fans will both never forget and treasure forever. With all the heartbreak Vikings fans have experienced, losing this game after being up 17-0 at halftime would be another of many scars they have endured.

