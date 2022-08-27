After tweeting about it before the round, it looks like Max Homa is thoroughly enjoying watching Rory McIlroy “bomb drivers”

Riley Hamel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish professional golfer (born 1989)
  • Max Homa
    Max Homa
    American professional golfer

Joaquin Niemann finished his round Friday with an eagle at the par-5 18th and jumped in front of Rory McIlroy on the leaderboard. We can thank the Chilean for the fantastic pairing we get to watch Saturday afternoon.

The Northern Irishman is playing with another fan favorite, Max Homa, for the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Before their tee time, Homa tweeted that he was looking forward to spending the day with the four-time major champion and was excited to watch him “bomb driver.”

Because, let’s be honest, everyone loves the long ball.

Tour Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Well, McIlroy delivered the goods at the par-5 sixth early in the pair’s round, sending a monster drive over the right-hand fairway bunkers. All Homa could do was laugh.

Even better than the drive was the approach, a six iron McIlroy stuck to a few feet for an easy eagle.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek

