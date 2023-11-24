Advertisement

Tweeters not showing much faith in Razorback basketball, so far

C. Steve Andrews
·2 min read

The No. 20 Arkansas basketball team isn’t getting a lot of positive fanfare after losing two of their last three games. But the Hogs could heal a lot of wounds with a win over No. 14 North Carolina today.

Arkansas is 1-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, with today’s finale being played for third place.

Here is some of the chatter on the X, or Twitter:

Razor-Black Friday

Saluting Devo

Let's beat them both

Noticing a pattern

Finale in the Bahamas

Simulation malfunction?

Please, no pain

Been a while

Duke already chiming in

Biggest letdown

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire