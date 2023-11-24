Tweeters not showing much faith in Razorback basketball, so far

The No. 20 Arkansas basketball team isn’t getting a lot of positive fanfare after losing two of their last three games. But the Hogs could heal a lot of wounds with a win over No. 14 North Carolina today.

Arkansas is 1-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, with today’s finale being played for third place.

Here is some of the chatter on the X, or Twitter:

Razor-Black Friday

Razorbacks from many angles for my Black Friday. Basketball starts soon, to be followed by the last football game. I always try to watch the Missouri vs. Arkansas game. I grew up in and graduated high school from a town in the Springfield, Missouri area. — Steven Glen (@Redbirdsfan82) November 24, 2023

Saluting Devo

Congrats @MrDevoBuckets on surpassing 1000 Career Points last night! pic.twitter.com/aU47x6tgMI — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) November 24, 2023

Let's beat them both

Basketball so we can beat both ACC blue bloods — him. 🐗 (@OArkansas20) November 24, 2023

Noticing a pattern

Noticing a pattern (whether logical or not) that my belief in the football team reflects the performance of the basketball team. Therefore, Arkansas is going to beat Mizzou today. Go Hogs! — David H (@DeejayWoodstock) November 24, 2023

Finale in the Bahamas

Simulation malfunction?

NOV 24 – #15 North Carolina (4-2) wins big over #13 Arkansas (5-2) 86-63 Harrison Ingram (UNC) – 25pts, 6rebs, 2assts — 2023-2024 NCAA Basketball Simulation (@2023_24NCAA) November 24, 2023

Please, no pain

Arkansas basketball has wildly underperformed to start the season and they haven't covered the spread 5 games in a row. Yesterday they had every chance to win vs memphis, but they had one player be unconscious from everywhere he shot, dropping 36 points and it was only a 5 point… — Caleb (@calebweisenbor1) November 24, 2023

Been a while

UNC hasn’t lost to Arkansas in basketball since 1995👀#GamblingTwitter — Keith Brown (@kbrownbets) November 24, 2023

Duke already chiming in

To be honest, we match up very well with Arkansas. They are going to have issues with the ball handling and size we possess. — Duke Basketball (@DukeManiacs) November 24, 2023

Biggest letdown

Biggest letdowns and surprises in College Basketball so far this season. Lowest Place: Arkansas – Team built on the portal playing very lost this season. Highest Place: Colorado State – 6-0, with a top-10 win after being picked 5th in their conf preseason. — Chris McDonald (@mcblimp95) November 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire