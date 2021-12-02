Tweet to send your favorite Falcons player to the 2022 Pro Bowl

After cancelling last year’s Pro Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will return this year in Las Vegas. Pro Bowl voting has already begun but the polls don’t close until December 16, and fans can cast their vote simply by sending a tweet.

You must either write the first and last name of the player you are choosing, hashtag the players first and last name, or just tag their own personal Twitter account. And most importantly, make sure your tweet has the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Below are some examples of each method.

Cordarrelle Patterson#ProBowlVote — Deen | Falcons Wire (@Deen_NFL) December 2, 2021

Retweets and replies following the specified requirements also count as votes. Additionally, voting on Twitter within the 48-hour deadline counts as double.

If you still wish to cast your vote on the NFL website, you can do so here. Listed below are Falcons players who have already posted on their Twitter for you to retweet.

Falcons Offense/ST

Pro Bowl Voting is live! Tap in. RT= A vote Any tweet with #ProBowlVote #KeithSmith = A Vote Let’s work! Appreciate you all 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/50cLptVh2i — Keith Smith (@K_SMITH31) December 2, 2021

Falcons Defense

