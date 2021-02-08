Get your tweet painted on start-finish line at Daytona

Messages for drivers on the start-finish line are a special part of NASCAR fans’ pre-race rituals, especially for the Daytona 500. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not yet safe enough to have fans back on the track before the race to participate in the tradition.

The tradition will still live on, though, for this year’s 63rd annual running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX). In the absence of fans on the track to sign the start-finish line, NASCAR and Twitter will partner to paint select fan tweets directly onto the track.

Tweet a message to your favorite driver using #DAYTONA500 and your tweet may end up painted on the Start/Finish Line at @DAYTONA for The Great American Race! pic.twitter.com/wMjpOvxeuj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 8, 2021

Starting at noon ET on Feb. 8, tweet us a message to your favorite driver using the #DAYTONA500 hashtag and your tweet may end up being painted on the start-finish line for The Great American Race. Eighty-five tweets will be selected for the honor.

Tweets printed will be photographed and sent back to the user, ensuring they know they were “there.” It’s part of Twitter’s goal to help fill the void of full stadiums and encourage users to engage in meaningful conversations during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The final tweets will be selected Feb. 10, so don’t delay on sending us your submissions. On Feb. 13, the tweets will be painted on the track in advance of the Daytona 500.