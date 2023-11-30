How Tweet it is: Hog fans rejoice on social media after big win over Duke

Coming off back-to-back losses and missing its leading scorer, Tramon Mark, the Arkansas basketball team stunned the doubters Wednesday night with an 80-75 win over No. 7 Duke in front of a record crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

Sophomore Treon Brazile paced the Razorbacks (5-3) with a double-double, with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Hogs reached a double-digit lead in the second half, but had to hold off the Blue Devils (5-2) in the final minutes.

The victory was No. 100 for Head Coach Eric Musselman as the Razorbacks coach.

Here are some of the posts tweeted out on X following the win:

Bobby P factor

Bobby petrino already fixing Arkansas offense. Just happens to be the basketball hogs 🤣 — WooPigSooie (@BigBlue_88) November 30, 2023

Basketball school

Did Arkansas just become a basketball school? Best environment in Mid America. — Dr. Thomas (@DrTomWilliam) November 30, 2023

Bud is alive

Hmmm, who is that?

A certain fanbase had a lot to say about Arkansas basketball last week…every one of their accounts is quiet tonight. — Tyler Welch (@CoachTwelch11) November 30, 2023

Sour Dukies

Whiners. Arkansas loves basketball. We always have. If pack the Bud for normal games why wouldn't we for a top ten matchup? Duke or no Duke — House of Noise x4 (@DavidGl53009334) November 30, 2023

No. 100 for Muss

💯 wins as an Arkansas Razorback pic.twitter.com/Tm7ZyyzG4X — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 30, 2023

Feeling feisty

Well, well, well! Looks like those Hogs were feeling extra feisty today! 🐗🌟 Who needs a fairy godmother when you have Arkansas basketball magic? ✨🏀 Keep hogging the spotlight, you wild bunch! #HogPower #UpsetKings — 7STAR GENERAL (@x7stargeneral) November 30, 2023

Pandemonium at the Palace

Wins like this are exactly why you see very few Arkansas fans complaining about Arkansas basketball even going into a game like this with a 4-3 record, crown the Bus if only for a week everyone on this team deserves it, wooPig! — Neil Thompson (@hogsbyfiddy) November 30, 2023

Party like it's 1994

Only duke we recognize is deuce pic.twitter.com/oHv5SOSAf6 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 30, 2023

Arkansas dominant

Arkansas dominated without Tramon Mark but let Duke stay in it until the end. Kyle Filipowski had 23 in the second half but it wasn’t enough. Trevon Brazile had a massive double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Huge bounce back for the Razorbacks. — World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) November 30, 2023

Great day to be a Hog

What a day to be a Razorback! Coach @CoachSamPittman & AD @HunterYurachek announced the hiring of OC @CoachBPetrino & our Men’s basketball team got Coach @EricPMusselman ‘s 100th win @ Arkansas by beating Duke & the crowd stormed the court. Am I dreaming?! What a day! #WPS!! — Mike Shelton (@ArkansasBarber) November 30, 2023

The good juju

The good juju also returns to Arkansas with the return of Bobby Petrino, since the Razorback basketball team just knocked off Duke. — Buck Ringgold (@Buck_SBLiveOkla) November 30, 2023

Muss better than Izzo

Yea I’ll take Eric Musselman 100 times over Tom Izzo. The dude reminds me of a young Izzo. Musseleman’s Arkansas team (toughness & technique) is everything I wish Michigan State basketball was these past few years. — MerloTime (@MerloTime) November 30, 2023

Redemption day

Arkansas redeems the day for Memphis basketball with a massive win against Duke without Tramon Mark. Should be a premium victory come March for the Tigers. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) November 30, 2023

Without Mark

Wow. Arkansas beats Duke WITHOUT their best player Tramon Mark who scored 34p (13-17 FG | 4-6 3pt) vs Carolina in the Bahamas! What a great night of college basketball. — michael wesley brooker, sr (@m_brooker11) November 30, 2023

I love basketball

Unranked Arkansas just beat Duke. I just love basketball man! #ACCvsSEC — Dylan Mckneely (@DylanMckneely) November 30, 2023

I'm confused

Arkansas basketball is the most confusing college basketball team in the country. — Sam Kaufman 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Samuelnk20) November 30, 2023

Anarchy?

Five days after Arkansas finished 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, it beat Duke WITHOUT Tramon Mark. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/WYyBysfNiU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 30, 2023

Don't rush

Don’t rush the court hog fans..

Arkansas basketball is legit…

Act you were supposed to win.. — Eric Sullivan (@EricSully22) November 30, 2023

Photo says it all

Photos: Duke basketball vs Arkansas https://t.co/UFqaNXgbGz — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) November 30, 2023

Historic crowd

The largest home crowd in Arkansas basketball history watched the Razorbacks improve to 16-9 vs. AP Top 10 teams at Bud Walton Arena. 📷 Hank Layton/NWA Democrat-Gazettehttps://t.co/BZbBWetisO pic.twitter.com/6XTSYTfws2 — Matt Jones (@MattJonesADG) November 30, 2023

Ouch!

Trevon Brazile: “It’s great to be on a team that wins games like this, coming from a program that doesn’t win a lot” — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) November 30, 2023

