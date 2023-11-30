Advertisement

How Tweet it is: Hog fans rejoice on social media after big win over Duke

Coming off back-to-back losses and missing its leading scorer, Tramon Mark, the Arkansas basketball team stunned the doubters Wednesday night with an 80-75 win over No. 7 Duke in front of a record crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

Sophomore Treon Brazile paced the Razorbacks (5-3) with a double-double, with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Hogs reached a double-digit lead in the second half, but had to hold off the Blue Devils (5-2) in the final minutes.

The victory was No. 100 for Head Coach Eric Musselman as the Razorbacks coach.

Here are some of the posts tweeted out on X following the win:

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire