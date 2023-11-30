How Tweet it is: Hog fans rejoice on social media after big win over Duke
Coming off back-to-back losses and missing its leading scorer, Tramon Mark, the Arkansas basketball team stunned the doubters Wednesday night with an 80-75 win over No. 7 Duke in front of a record crowd at Bud Walton Arena.
Sophomore Treon Brazile paced the Razorbacks (5-3) with a double-double, with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Hogs reached a double-digit lead in the second half, but had to hold off the Blue Devils (5-2) in the final minutes.
The victory was No. 100 for Head Coach Eric Musselman as the Razorbacks coach.
Here are some of the posts tweeted out on X following the win:
Bobby P factor
Bobby petrino already fixing Arkansas offense. Just happens to be the basketball hogs 🤣
— WooPigSooie (@BigBlue_88) November 30, 2023
Basketball school
Did Arkansas just become a basketball school? Best environment in Mid America.
— Dr. Thomas (@DrTomWilliam) November 30, 2023
Bud is alive
BUD AINT DEAD pic.twitter.com/N1nonPWw1a
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 30, 2023
Hmmm, who is that?
A certain fanbase had a lot to say about Arkansas basketball last week…every one of their accounts is quiet tonight.
— Tyler Welch (@CoachTwelch11) November 30, 2023
Sour Dukies
Whiners. Arkansas loves basketball. We always have. If pack the Bud for normal games why wouldn't we for a top ten matchup? Duke or no Duke
— House of Noise x4 (@DavidGl53009334) November 30, 2023
No. 100 for Muss
💯 wins as an Arkansas Razorback pic.twitter.com/Tm7ZyyzG4X
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 30, 2023
Feeling feisty
Well, well, well! Looks like those Hogs were feeling extra feisty today! 🐗🌟 Who needs a fairy godmother when you have Arkansas basketball magic? ✨🏀 Keep hogging the spotlight, you wild bunch! #HogPower #UpsetKings
— 7STAR GENERAL (@x7stargeneral) November 30, 2023
Pandemonium at the Palace
Wins like this are exactly why you see very few Arkansas fans complaining about Arkansas basketball even going into a game like this with a 4-3 record, crown the Bus if only for a week everyone on this team deserves it, wooPig!
— Neil Thompson (@hogsbyfiddy) November 30, 2023
Party like it's 1994
Only duke we recognize is deuce pic.twitter.com/oHv5SOSAf6
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 30, 2023
Arkansas dominant
Arkansas dominated without Tramon Mark but let Duke stay in it until the end. Kyle Filipowski had 23 in the second half but it wasn’t enough. Trevon Brazile had a massive double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Huge bounce back for the Razorbacks.
— World Of College Basketball (@WorldofCollege1) November 30, 2023
Great day to be a Hog
What a day to be a Razorback! Coach @CoachSamPittman & AD @HunterYurachek announced the hiring of OC @CoachBPetrino & our Men’s basketball team got Coach @EricPMusselman ‘s 100th win @ Arkansas by beating Duke & the crowd stormed the court. Am I dreaming?! What a day! #WPS!!
— Mike Shelton (@ArkansasBarber) November 30, 2023
The good juju
The good juju also returns to Arkansas with the return of Bobby Petrino, since the Razorback basketball team just knocked off Duke.
— Buck Ringgold (@Buck_SBLiveOkla) November 30, 2023
Muss better than Izzo
Yea I’ll take Eric Musselman 100 times over Tom Izzo.
The dude reminds me of a young Izzo. Musseleman’s Arkansas team (toughness & technique) is everything I wish Michigan State basketball was these past few years.
— MerloTime (@MerloTime) November 30, 2023
Redemption day
Arkansas redeems the day for Memphis basketball with a massive win against Duke without Tramon Mark. Should be a premium victory come March for the Tigers.
— John Martin (@JohnMartin929) November 30, 2023
Without Mark
Wow. Arkansas beats Duke WITHOUT their best player Tramon Mark who scored 34p (13-17 FG | 4-6 3pt) vs Carolina in the Bahamas! What a great night of college basketball.
— michael wesley brooker, sr (@m_brooker11) November 30, 2023
I love basketball
Unranked Arkansas just beat Duke. I just love basketball man! #ACCvsSEC
— Dylan Mckneely (@DylanMckneely) November 30, 2023
I'm confused
Arkansas basketball is the most confusing college basketball team in the country.
— Sam Kaufman 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Samuelnk20) November 30, 2023
Anarchy?
Five days after Arkansas finished 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, it beat Duke WITHOUT Tramon Mark.
Anarchy?
Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/WYyBysfNiU
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 30, 2023
Don't rush
Don’t rush the court hog fans..
Arkansas basketball is legit…
Act you were supposed to win..
— Eric Sullivan (@EricSully22) November 30, 2023
Photo says it all
Photos: Duke basketball vs Arkansas https://t.co/UFqaNXgbGz
— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) November 30, 2023
Historic crowd
The largest home crowd in Arkansas basketball history watched the Razorbacks improve to 16-9 vs. AP Top 10 teams at Bud Walton Arena.
📷 Hank Layton/NWA Democrat-Gazettehttps://t.co/BZbBWetisO pic.twitter.com/6XTSYTfws2
— Matt Jones (@MattJonesADG) November 30, 2023
Ouch!
Trevon Brazile: “It’s great to be on a team that wins games like this, coming from a program that doesn’t win a lot”
— Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) November 30, 2023