Tweet by Class of 2024 four-star DL has Penn State buzzing

According to the recruiting analysts out there, it would seem that it will be quite an uphill road for Penn State to break into the mix for four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham. But the Miami native drew some attention to himself on Saturday evening with a potentially cryptic tweet of him in a Penn State uniform.

On Saturday night, Cunningham posted an image of him holding up a finger to his mouth as if to shush his doubters. The image of him in a Penn State uniform making this gesture with the “#WeAre” hashtag will undoubtedly be interpreted in many ways, and it could also mean absolutely nothing. But the timing of it does seem interesting.

On Saturday, Penn State added a quarterback commitment for its Class of 2024, which is the same class Cunningham is in. Also on Saturday, Penn State extended an offer to Cunningham’s teammate at Miami Central, four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin (Marcelin is in the Class of 2025). Within two hours of Marcelin announcing his Penn State offer, Cunningham took to Twitter to share his image and post.

Cunningham visited Penn State in March and went through the standard recruiting visit photo shoot in a Penn State uniform, and this image is likely from that visit in March. Could this be a sign that Penn State is emerging on the recruiting trail for Cunningham? If so, that would be a major development.

Cunningham is largely expected to be a heavy lean for the Miami Hurricanes, and he would certainly be a great addition for the Hurricanes, who have seen some revived life in recruiting under Mario Cristobal. If Penn State manages to win Cunningham over Miami, that would be another major recruiting victory for James Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

If nothing else, Cunningham has our attention and we will eagerly be waiting for his next update.

More Recruiting!

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire