T'Vondre Sweat's arrest for DWI followed a wreck early Sunday morning

Former Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat's arrest for driving while intoxicated stemmed from a wreck early Sunday morning.

Josh Newman of LoneStarLive.com, via a police statement, reports that Austin Police Department officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a sedan on North IH 35 SB at 4:41 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sweat, who was driving the SUV, was arrested for DWI. The other driver immediately left the scene of the crash on foot.

Sweat was booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday, and he posted a $3,000 bond two hours later.

In Texas, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

Sweat is set to meet with the Titans and Seahawks this week, leaving them to answer questions about his behavior only two weeks before the draft.