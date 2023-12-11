T'Vondre Sweat, Xavier Worthy give Texas football some love on FWAA All-American team

Texas players and fans have probably lost track of the amount of awards the team has raked in this season. The accolades are still coming, though.

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat and wide receiver Xavier Worthy both earned All-American distinctions by the Football Writer's Association of America on Monday.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) holds up ahear for the fans during the game against Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

It's another win for Sweat, who is in his first year as a full-time starter and won the Outland Trophy on Saturday for the nation's best interior lineman. He’s the first UT player to win the Outland since defensive tackle Brad Shearer in 1977. In 2023, Sweat collected 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and a blocked kick.

While Worthy didn't have his best season as a receiver, he earned acclaim for his feats as a return specialist. He was second in the nation in averaging 17.9 yards per punt return and had a 74-yard return for a touchdown vs. BYU. A penalty negated another touchdown he had vs. Iowa State, which was also one of the fastest plays in college football this season.

Worthy hurt his ankle in the Longhorns' Big 12 Championship game vs. Oklahoma State, though his X-ray scans were negative. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said he expects Worthy and cornerback Ryan Watts both back from injuries to play in the Sugar Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's T'Vondre Sweat, Xavier Worthy earn FWAA distinctions