T'Vondre Sweat arrested: Texas football star, NFL draft hopeful charged with DWI

Former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested and charged with DWI on Sunday afternoon by Austin police.

The 22-year-old Sweat was booked at 2:12 p.m., according to Travis County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristen Dark. His bond has been set at $3,000, according to jail records. No other details were immediately available.

The 6-foot-4, 362-pound Sweat had a stellar senior season in 2023, finishing with 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks while helping lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 championship and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Sweat collected several awards at the end of last season, including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Outland Trophy, the latter of which is given annually to the top interior lineman in college football.

Sweat has been widely projected to be selected in the first three rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

