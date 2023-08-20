What’s on TV tonight: World on Fire, Benedict Cumberbatch and Bear Grylls, Amazing Hotels, and more

Julia Brown in World on Fire - Steffan Hill/BBC

Sunday 20 August

World on Fire

BBC One, 9pm

Further dispatches from North Africa, Manchester, Occupied France and Berlin bring the second run of Peter Bowker’s multi-stranded Second World War drama to a close. With no confirmation yet as to whether it will continue into a third season, this is an episode that’s as much about keeping the door open as bringing anything to a conclusion.

One way or another, though, Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) is heading back to Manchester. Which can only add to the trouble his refugee wife Kasia (Zofia Wichlacz) is having with his mother Robina (Lesley Manville) over her decision – at James’s (Mark Bonnar) behest – to be parachuted back into Poland to help local resistance groups. It doesn’t help either that Harry’s baby-mother Lois (Julia Brown) has also decided to make her return. In Egypt, meanwhile, a wounded Rajib (Ahad Raza Mir) has some big decisions to make; in France, the fate of Henriette (Eugénie Derouand) hangs in the balance; and in Germany a pregnant Marga (Miriam Schiweck) is desperately seeking an escape. With simply not enough time to resolve all these (and other) characters’ stories by the end, it’s unlikely this is the last we’ll see of them. GO

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

National Geographic, 6pm

Benedict Cumberbatch joins Bear Grylls for a resilience-testing trek around the Isle of Skye, involving challenges that feel “more real than a stunt on a Marvel film”. Cumberbatch takes most of it in his stride, channelling the spirit of his wartime submariner grandfather who trained on the island – only to be overwhelmed in the end by Grylls’ final surprise.

Levison Wood: Walking with Polar Bears

Channel 4, 7pm

Levison Wood hikes up his carbon footprint by making two trips to Greenland to track down one of the world’s most elusive populations of polar bears. Can his challenging treks through Sermilik fjord and Umivik help to fulfil the ambition of a lifetime and have a close-up encounter with an apex predator threatened with extinction by climate change and, er, increased human activity?

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

BBC Two, 8pm

In stark contrast to last week’s Maldives jaunt, Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder findthemselves in Nusfjord Arctic Resort, a Norwegian fishing village 100 miles north of the Arctic Circle. With snow-clearing a big part of the daily housekeeping routine, there’s no shortage of hard work to keep them warm.

NYO at the Proms

BBC Four, 8pm

The National Youth Orchestra wrap Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Weber and Copland’s Symphony No 3 around a ravishing performance of Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs featuring soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha.

Boot Dreams: Now or Never

BBC Three, 9pm

Fascinating and football aren’t words that go together for everyone but this series is more about psychology than any one sport. Roman Kemp’s six-part quest to take 16 young players who have lost their contracts with elite football teams, and give them a second chance, is a gripping study in how a winning mentality, sometimes, has to be nurtured.

Stormzy Live in London: This Is What We Mean

Channel 4, 10pm

A chance to catch Stormzy’s headline set, recorded on Friday, at the All Points East festival in east London’s Victoria Park; plus highlights from his curated day of performances by Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, Lucky Daye and Ms Banks among others.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★★

ITV1, 3.35pm

Pierce Brosnan’s last outing as James Bond is also his least satisfying – although even Sean Connery might have struggled to look cool driving an invisible car. The dastardly Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens) wants to start a war between North and South Korea using a satellite weapon. Bond and CIA agent Jinx (Halle Berry) must stop him. It’s reliant on bad CGI, but the set-pieces, and Rosamund Pike’s icy MI6 agent, are much better.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★★

Channel 5, 3.50pm

This gentle, eye-moistening comedy, which has been turned into a successful West End play, is based on the true story of a group of Women’s Institute members in Yorkshire who raised money for Leukaemia Research by posing naked for a calendar. Helen Mirren, Julie Walters and Celia Imrie are among the women stripping off (well, more or less: certain body parts are always obscured by tea-cups, cream buns, plant pots, etc).

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★★

ITV2, 4.50pm

In this sequel to the wacky but wonderful 2009 animation based on the 1978 children’s book, inventor Flint Lockwood (voiced by Bill Hader) and friends must rescue the island of Swallow Falls from being overrun by food-mutated animals – too weird a sight not to compel the attention. It’s no triumph of screenwriting or subtext, but it’s a feast of ingeniously rendered gastronomic insanity.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★

ITV1, 7.35pm

This big-screen version of the beloved costume-drama is a lavish, two-hour reunion. Out in the green Yorkshire countryside the huge hereditary pile of the Crawley family squats as it ever did, but now it’s 1927 and things have changed; and there’s tragedy in store. Julian Fellowes cooks up a royal visit, assassins and plotting ladies-in-waiting, but he can’t save it from all being a rather dull affair. Thankfully, fans will still find much to love.

Film of the week: The Power of the Dog (2021) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 10pm

After Jane Campion missed out on the Academy Award for Best Director for the wondrous The Piano (1993), the film world waited with bated breath to see when she would finally get her dues. And so her time arrived with The Power of the Dog, her sprawling, deadly psychological Western that marked Netflix’s first foray into serious cinema. Out on the vast expanse of the Montana plains live the Burbank brothers: George (Jesse Plemons) is a plump, smartly dressed sort, while Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) is older, wirier and nastier. Their strained relationship forms the heart of the film, adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, as they welcome new lodgers – Rose Gordon (a magnificent Kirsten Dunst, Plemons’ real-life partner), soon-to-be wife of Phil, and her shy son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Far from a happy ending, the pair are met with cruelty and indifference at every turn. It’s one of those films that deserves every ounce of praise laden upon it; the landscapes will delight you and the performances floor you, and you’ll be thinking of it for a long while to come. Cumberbatch has never been better – nor more electrifyingly cast against type.

Monday 21 August

Tommy Jessop heads to Hollywood - Will Jessop/BBC

Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood

BBC One, 9pm

Best known for playing Terry Boyle in Line of Duty, Tommy Jessop has broken down multiple barriers throughout his career: he was the first professional actor with Down’s syndrome to tour British theatres as Hamlet, and the first to become a full voting member of Bafta. He’s also an outspoken advocate for people with Down’s being able to play more varied, richer roles that don’t only focus on their lived experience of the condition.

In this affecting documentary, created with his brother Will (the pair also made 2014’s Emmy-nominated Growing Up Down’s for BBC Three), Jessop flies to Los Angeles in the hope of fulfilling his dream of writing his very own superhero movie, in which he would star as the hero. He has big ambitions – as a huge Game of Thrones fan, he enlists star Kit Harington to read for the villain role, and receives guidance from actor and director Will Sharpe on how to crack Hollywood. But it’s not all easy going, as he’s warned by studio executives, and family members, that perhaps the world isn’t ready for him yet. Away from the film industry, though, it’s mostly a celebration of brotherly affection, and how people deserve to be celebrated despite their differences. PP

The Repair Shop

BBC One, 3.45pm

The expert team are on hand to breathe some much-needed life back into a trove of random treasures: a designer bag turned family heirloom, a farming tractor that holds tragic memories – but sentimental value – for a family and a beautiful, but blunt, pair of scissors.

The Finish Line

BBC One, 4.30pm

Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene present this fast-paced new game show from Belfast, which sees contestants (five per episode) take part in quiz-fuelled races to win a jammy cash prize. Think fairground horse-racing mixed with Tipping Point.

Dara O’Briain: So Where Were We?

BBC Two, 9pm

A chance to catch the erudite Irish comedian (and Mock the Week host) in all his chaotic glory from the comfort of your living room, in this recording of his stand-up show at Dublin’s Vicar Street in 2022. Prepare for gags on everything from missing body parts and self-imposed bans on reality shows to extraordinary family revelations.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton

ITV1, 9pm

After a winter release on ITVX comes the terrestrial airing for Sara Collins’s historical drama. Frannie (Karla-Simone Spence) is a Jamaican woman born into slavery who later becomes a maid in Georgian London. The capital isn’t kind to her: think dastardly masters and racism lurking at every turn. It possesses a healthy dose of Brontë-esque Gothic flair and plenty of sumptuous costumes – plus a love story, lesbian relationship and a murder mystery. Episodes continue through the week.

Top Guns: Inside the RAF

Channel 4, 9pm

This new six-part series looks at the inner workings of the RAF – cutting-edge fighter jets, brave personnel, fleets of warplanes – at Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland. We meet Typhoon pilot Jake, who is sent to Nato’s frontline in Eastern Europe to face off against Russian jets.

The Price of Truth

Channel 4, 10pm

This riveting documentary is about Nobel Prize-winner Dmitry Muratov, the editor of Russia’s only independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta. Six of his staff journalists have been murdered by Putin’s puppets; last year, a stranger poured paint laced with acetone over him while he was onboard a train. It’s a portrait of a relentlessly brave man, dedicated to press freedom even at his own peril.

The Big Trees (1952, b/w) ★★★

5Action, 2.10pm

Kirk Douglas’s final film for Warner Brothers wasn’t his best, but it’s still an enjoyable Western romp. Douglas plays Jim Fallon, a timber baron who tries to use a Californian redwood forest to get rich quick, but faces opposition from local Quakers, including leader Elder Bixby (Charles Meredith, on fine form). The troubles don’t stop there, because Douglas then falls in love with Bixby’s daughter Alicia (Eve Miller).

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★★

BBC Three, 10pm

Country star Johnny Cash got the Hollywood biopic treatment in James Mangold’s Oscar-winner, which blames all his defects (drug-taking, alcoholism, womanising) on childhood trauma. Cliché aside, this is a cracking film, thanks to fine turns from Joaquin Phoenix as Cash and Reese Witherspoon as his sweetheart June Carter. Tune in to BBC Two on Saturday night for some of Cash’s best performances, plus the film (11pm).

The Elephant Man (1980, b/w) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

David Lynch’s black and white tear-jerker stars the brilliant John Hurt as the deformed 19th-century Londoner Joseph Merrick, who was exhibited in a freak show as “The Elephant Man”. After being rescued by Dr Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins), Merrick reveals an intelligent mind, hidden by his exploiters. Lynch’s peculiar vision of the world and an unsentimental script make for a timelessly moving drama.

Tuesday 22 August

It's the final week of Celebrity MasterChef heats - BBC

Celebrity MasterChef

BBC One, 9pm

It is the final week of heats, which of course means a fresh batch of celebrity cooks. Tonight we are introduced to Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh; Robin of Sherwood’s Michael Praed; founding member of the Black Eyed Peas Apl.de.Ap; former Love Island-er Luca Bish and Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell. All of whom are hungry to show off their culinary skills. Or at the very least, to not give Gregg Wallace and John Torode food poisoning.

They are a likeable bunch, with some intriguing connections to food. Buswell’s dad and brother are butchers. Bish used to be a professional fishmonger, which explains why his dish of choice is cod with potatoes, asparagus and leeks. Not that he’ll be tasting it. He does not like the taste of fish, or vegetables. Nonetheless, the quality of the food is high. For an emotional Walsh, her mouth-watering butter chicken curry is a chance to prove herself after taking a break from acting to raise a child. Apl.de.Ap, meanwhile, honours his heritage with chicken adobo, an appetising Filipino stew. However, it wouldn’t be Celebrity MasterChef if something didn’t go wrong. Brace yourself for a disastrous mix-up between salt and sugar. SK

Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza

UKTV Play

The omnipresent Rosie Jones returns for a second series of her disabled stand-up showcase. Comedians include Waterloo Road actor Jo Coffey, who has dwarfism, and the hearing-impaired Eshaan Akbar, who opens with: “lovely to see some of you trying to work out what’s wrong with him.”

Your Home Made Perfect

BBC Two, 8pm

The fourth series of the high-tech home improvement show reaches a poignant finale. Couple Liz and Paul need help redesigning their home after Liz’s diagnosis of a degenerative bone disease. Architect Lynsey Elliott uses VR to plan an extension, while Damion Burrows brings Paul to tears with a joyously bright colour scheme.

Emergency

Channel 4, 9pm

As always, prepare yourselves for gore, as the medical documentary reaches its penultimate episode (the series concludes tomorrow). For instance, there’s June, age 87, who has snapped her ankle in half after losing her balance, while familiar face Zoltan must go into surgery to have more of his leg amputated.

Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure

Channel 5, 9pm

If you have ever had a burning desire to watch Dan Walker and Helen Skelton take part in a black pudding throwing contest, then this is for you. The old pals are in the South Pennines, where they find themselves split between social history and school trip-esque activities such as clog making and a Tyrolean traverse.

Henpocalypse!

BBC Two, 10pm

The second week of the apocalyptic comedy sees the hen party make a useful, if turbulent ally in Pilates instructor Nesbit (Mariam Haque). The highlight, however, is a surreal cameo from Danny Dyer, who appears to the fevered Jen (Kate O’Flynn) – hallucinating because of her infected leg – with, “how’s my favourite s--g?”

8 Bar: The Evolution of Grime: Storyville

BBC Four, 10pm

This compelling feature-length documentary charts the history of grime, a style of rap that grew out of London in the early 2000s and went on to enjoy a complicated relationship with the mainstream. Interviewees such as Dizzee Rascal provide insight, but it is the wealth of behind-the-scenes footage that truly brings the story to life.

The Farmer’s Wife (1941, b/w) ★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 11.30am

Norman Lee and Leslie Arliss’s sweet comedy is the second adaptation of Eden Phillpotts’s play of the same name, following Alfred Hitchcock’s spin in 1928. When a widowed farmer (Basil Sydney) decides to remarry, he draws up a list – a wealthy fellow widow, a prim spinster and an attractive barmaid. As he searches, it soon becomes clear there’s a woman much closer to home who could be the perfect match.

Bringing Out the Dead (1999) ★★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 11pm

This is a dark and heavy psychological drama, the final collaborative work of Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader (after Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and The Last Temptation of Christ). Nicolas Cage plays Frank Pierce, a paramedic pushed to breaking point by the demands of his work. Can he retain his sanity, all the while being haunted each day by intense hallucinations of those that he failed to save?

Northern Soul (2014) ★★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

Get Out on the Floor (well, nestled in front of the TV) with this delightful bout of 1970s nostalgia. We’re taken along for a dizzying ride of dancefloors and discos, fights and blossoming relationships as a disc jockey (Joshua Whitehouse) introduces his new friend (Elliot James Langridge) to Northern soul, just as the genre-bending sound was starting to take Britain by storm. Photographer Elaine Constantine directs.

Wednesday 23 August

Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka - Disney+/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ahsoka

Disney+

While Disney reins in its Marvel spin-offs, the force remains strong with its various Star Wars series, despite the odd misstep. Ahsoka, launching today with a double bill, is set a few years after the fall of the Empire (as seen in Return of the Jedi) and gives centre-stage to a fan favourite who had already made the step from cartoons to cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Rosario Dawson returns as the eponymous Jedi, still hunting Grand Admiral Thrawn, an Imperial warlord whom most believe dead. Along for the ride: laconic droid Huyang (voiced by David Tennant), thoughtful New Republic general Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Ahsoka’s loose-cannon apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who has her own reasons for finding Thrawn.

Opening with a fun homage to the first scene of the whole saga, the worldbuilding is confident and the plot, after a sluggish start, gets motoring with intent. Perhaps it lacks that essential spark, but the late Ray Stevenson, as a ruthless Jedi, makes a compelling antagonist and Dawson brings both athleticism and charisma; prior knowledge is recommended, although not compulsory. GT

Invasion

Apple TV+

Among the many excellent dramas on Apple TV+, Invasion is rather the runt of the litter, owing to sluggish pacing and some ropey performances. Season two begins 121 days after the arrival of extraterrestrials, with humanity beginning its fightback as the aliens become more aggressive.

The 1970s Supermarket

Channel 5, 9pm

Continuing to fill the gap left by the BBC’s partial retreat from popular history, Channel 5’s amiable survey of shopping habits in the 1970s lands in the middle of the decade as foreign food (lasagne, curry, beef bourguignon, the blessed chicken Kyiv) began to arrive on supermarket shelves and demand grew for exotic tipples.

Annika

Alibi, 9pm

The curious crime thriller continues with Annika (Nicola Walker) investigating the murder of an environmental campaigner whose amiable persona disguises all manner of grim foibles and failings; comparisons to Jekyll and Hyde haven’t escaped Annika’s attention either.

Colosseum

BBC Four, 9pm & 9.45pm

The Sky History import continues to highlight lesser-told stories of gladiatorial life, with this week’s double bill devoted to the female fighters who thrilled crowds under Emperor Trajan, and the fate of the animals brought back from conquered territories.

The Duchess and Her Magical Kingdom

More4, 9pm

Perhaps proclaiming “exclusive access to the Duchess of Northumberland” may not be the draw its makers believe it to be, but this familiar aristocratic take on Grand Designs has its charms as Jane Percy of Alnwick Castle (her husband stays off camera), muses over the costs of keeping a stately home fit for habitation and tourism, while nursing her own plans for a genuine horticultural folly. Lilidorei is a kingdom of nine warring clans (trolls, elves, pixies and so on) born of her own fervid imagination. But could an ancient culvert and a ballooning budget put paid to her hopes?

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

Sky Max, 9pm

Greg Davies is back in the hot seat for a third series with regular panellists Noel Fielding, Daisy-May Cooper and Jamali Maddix joined by The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker, McFly’s Danny Jones and up-and-coming rave rockers Nova Twins.

School of Rock (2003) ★★★★

Film4, 2.30pm

Jack Black gives an inventive comedy performance as wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a supply teacher at a private school in order to make some quick cash. Dewey is inspired by his student’s love for classical music and they form a new band, using lesson time to rehearse in secret for a Battle of the Bands. Richard Linklater directs with a light, witty touch. Dust off those air guitars and don your best punk hair-do.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) ★★★★★

ITV4, 9pm

Sergio Leone saves the best until last in this third part of his superb trilogy (after A Fistful of Dollars and For a Few Dollars More). Clint Eastwood is back as the Man with No Name, battling the bandits “Tuco” and “Angel Eyes” over a cache of stolen Confederate gold. Quentin Tarantino has described this as the “best directed movie of all time”. He knows what he’s talking about. This is a bone-dry, epic, blackly hilarious masterpiece.

Room at the Top (1959, b/w) ★★★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 9.05pm

Jack Clayton’s adaptation of John Braine’s novel is an immensely moving study of British class and societal conventions, and was nominated for six Oscars (and won two, including Best Actress for Simone Signoret). An ambitious man from a poor family gets a job in a Northern mill town, where he woos the daughter of the richest man in town – but also falls in love with a married woman. Cue heartbreak.

Thursday 24 August

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were killed in the London Bridge attack in 2019 - AFP

London Bridge: Facing Terror

Channel 4, 9pm

This profoundly moving documentary explores the impact of the London Bridge attack of 29 November, 2019, when convicted terrorist Usman Khan attacked and killed two young organisers – Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23 – of a prisoner rehabilitation event that he had been invited to attend at Fishmongers Hall in the City.

At the heart of the film are the three men, Darryn Frost, John Crilly and Steven Gallant, who, regardless of their own safety and armed only with a narwhal tusk and a fire extinguisher, forced Khan out on to London Bridge and wrestled him to the ground before he was shot dead by police. CCTV footage captured their heroic actions, and we’re shown the inevitable front-page headlines at the time that highlighted the fact that Crilly and Gallant were themselves convicted killers. Gallant was actually still serving time, only attending the event on day-release from prison for the first time in 14 years. Film-maker Fred Scott’s interviews with these three men – and with Merritt’s father, David – brings rare depth and insight to questions of why they acted as they did, and their thoughts on violence, regret, justice and the possibility of redemption. GO

Who is Erin Carter?

Netflix

Lots of kick-ass thrills in this seven-parter about a British expat (Evin Ahmad) living in Spain whose past catches up with her when she’s embroiled in a violent robbery. Forced to reveal some unusual skills to protect her daughter, her carefully constructed false identity begins to unravel. Also launching on Netflix today is the third season of Norse-mythology inspired teen drama Ragnarok.

And Just Like That...

Sky Comedy, 2am & 9pm

… it’s the final episode of a second series in which not only protagonist Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her pals (Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon), but the show as a whole never seemed to know where they were supposed to be going. Perhaps Kim Cattrall’s much-flagged guest star (re)turn as veteran Sex and the City seductress Samantha in this finale will help tie some of those loose ends together.

Sleep Well, Live Better: Britain’s Sleep Problem: Tonight

ITV1, 8.30pm; STV, 10.45pm

Rachel Townsend examines new data suggesting that one in three people in the UK suffers from insomnia, and that sleep apnoea now affects more than a million. But what is this lost productivity costing the economy; and what should the government be doing about it?

Ambulance

BBC One, 9pm

More emergencies with the crews of the North West Ambulance Service. This 11th series begins on an especially tough day, when the emergency responders could only attend the most serious, life-threatening incidents due to a nationwide strike by ambulance crews for better pay.

The Royal Borough: Kensington & Chelsea

Channel 5, 9pm

An invitation to go fantasy house-hunting in the super-rich environs of the London area that the royals calls home; got a spare £22 million knocking around for a flat? Plus, eyes peeled for Princess Michael of Kent judging a bun-baking competition.

Amputating Alice

Channel 4, 10.30pm

Swimmer Alice Tai is a Paralympic gold-medal winner, world champion and record-holder. Most extraordinarily, she won the 100 m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games last year just months after her right leg was amputated below the knee. Adam Hills presents an inspirational film about winning against the odds.

Shadowlands (1993) ★★★★★

BBC Four, 9pm

Nobody does stiff-upper-lip crumbling into tears better than Anthony Hopkins. It was a technique he honed in Howards End, then perfected in this shattering biopic, directed by Richard Attenborough, of CS Lewis, who must reconcile himself to vulnerability when, late in life, he finds – then loses love with feisty poet, Joy Gresham (Debra Winger). Before and after, enjoy two Arena documentaries celebrating the late, great director’s life.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★★★

Sky Cinema Greats, 10.20pm

Matthew McConaughey plays Ron Woodroof, a macho Texas rodeo cowboy with an alarmingly unhealthy lifestyle who is blindsided when he is diagnosed with HIV. Woodroof became a hero to Aids sufferers in the mid-1980s by not only treating his own illness but supplying the same drugs to thousands of others. The film rightly won multiple Oscars, including Best Actor for McConaughey.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★★

BBC One, 11.40pm

Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren, who had never previously appeared on-screen together, play a pair of lonely pensioners with dark secrets who meet on a dating site. Their burgeoning relationship is a con game – but in which direction? Alas, the more Bill Condon’s film turns into a thriller, the less it thrills: flashbacks to Nazi Germany weigh it down, and it’s way too gory. But, as ever, the lead duo offer lessons in composure and gravitas.

Friday 25 August

Carlos Ghosn - Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

Apple TV+

There was a time when Carlos Ghosn was known as the “Mr Fix It” of the car industry. In the Nineties he turned around the fortunes of flagging French brand Renault, before rescuing Japanese firm Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy. But that was before 2019, one year after he was arrested in Japan on suspicion of financial fraud. It was here, while on bail but under supervision, that Ghosn made an extraordinary escape: hiding himself in a box and being smuggled out of the country.

This enthralling four-part documentary explores the events leading up to the getaway, with input from the fugitive himself. The early episodes are a study in hubris. Interviewees suggest that Ghosn’s decision to become CEO of two companies at once was more about a ruthless pursuit of wealth than business sense. Ghosn disagrees. He claims that he is the victim of both a Nissan coup and the “hostage justice” of Japan, a country that rarely finds people not guilty. Hence his escape, which was orchestrated by a former US Green Beret called Michael Taylor. As he says, “the plan was so brilliant because it was so simple.” SK

The Moment: How Sports Changed the World

Amazon Freevee

The titular moment here is South Africa’s success at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, which helped to unify a fractured nation. This documentary has a slightly cheap tone – most of the interviews come from archive recordings – but it is an engrossing story nonetheless.

John Wilson Celebrates Rachmaninov at the Proms

BBC Four, 7pm

Conductor John Wilson and the Sinfonia of London take centre stage with their beautiful performance of Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto. There’s also Lili Boulanger enchanting D’un Matin de Printemps and William Walton’s First Symphony to look forward to.

Susan Calman’s Summer by the Sea

Channel 5, 8pm

The affable comedian reaches the end of her British seaside odyssey – and it’s landed her in the Lincolnshire town of Cleethorpes. She gets lost in a maze. She flies a kite on the beach. She visits the world’s largest fish and chip shop. It is all good, clean fun. And that’s before 2023 Strictly star Les Dennis drops by for a chaotic remote-control boat race.

BS High

Sky Documentaries, 8pm

This slick documentary delves into the curious case of the Bishop Sycamore Centurions, the high-school American football team that didn’t exist. The man responsible was coach Roy Johnson, a self-confessed “honest liar” who conned his way into top-level sport. The scam was only discovered after a televised game in which they lost 58-0.

Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan

Channel 5, 9pm

“So this is it,” says Jane McDonald, about to begin her four-part travelogue across Japan, “Yorkshire Tea to tea ceremonies, battered fish to sushi.” Tonight she is in Tokyo, where she discovers the joys of slurping ramen, comes away impressed by train station toilets and looks like she would rather be anywhere else on Earth than a maid cafe.

The Power of Parker

BBC One, 9.30pm

There is a hilariously excruciating dinner party scene in tonight’s penultimate episode, as Diane (Rosie Cavaliero) has too much to drink and sabotages Martin’s (Conleth Hill) lofty ambitions. Meanwhile, Sian Gibson’s Kath heads to Martin’s office to steal the paperwork needed for her and Diane to take over his business. It is no Car Share, but it has its moments.

Greatest Days (2023) ★★

Amazon Prime Video

Today this could be… a mediocre day of cinema, thanks to this well-intentioned but amateurish Take That jukebox musical. Directed by Coky “sister of Bake Off’s Mel” Giedroyc, it follows children’s nurse Rachel (Aisling Bea), who unexpectedly wins four tickets to see her favourite childhood pop group’s reunion gig in Athens. It’s clearly patterned after Mamma Mia!, right down to the Greek backdrop, but lacks the Abba gem’s magic.

M3gan (2022) ★★★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

With echoes of Child’s Play and The Omen, Gerard Johnstone’s horror about a small, murderous android packed out cinemas after becoming a viral sensation last year. Robot-doll M3GAN is programmed to be a child’s best friend, making her the perfect gift for scientist Gemma’s (Allison Williams) eight-year-old niece. But the doll’s devotion soon crosses over into terrifying territory. Camply entertaining but also properly chilling.

Point Break (1991) ★★★★

BBC One, 10.40pm

This cult surfing noir from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker), a landmark in homoerotic action, elevated Patrick Swayze’s status from heartthrob to leading man. Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Utah, an FBI agent who must infiltrate a gang of bank robbing surfers led by the charismatic Bodhi (Swayze). The action heats up when Bodhi and Utah find they share an attitude towards danger. A pulsing, simmering thrill-ride.

Creed (2015) ★★★★

ITV1, 10.45pm

Think of this as Rocky Rebooted. A hulking Michael B Jordan plays the son of Sylvester Stallone’s original challenger, Apollo Creed, in this great-looking return to the series, which pumps new blood into the whole formula (and spawned two sequels). Oscar-nominated Stallone is on redoubtable form, but it’s the showmanship of director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) that’ll get you whooping and fist pumping from the sofa.

Television previewers

Stephen Kelly (SK), Veronica Lee (VL), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Poppie Platt (PP), Gabriel Tate (GT) and Jack Taylor (JT),