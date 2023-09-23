What’s on TV tonight: Strictly Come Dancing, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and more

The Strictly judges - BBC

Saturday 23 September

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC One, 6.15pm

Almost two-and-a-half hours of celebrity high-kicks mark the start of the show proper after last week’s introductions – and even if there is no public vote this weekend, don’t think for a second that this is a gentle introduction to proceedings. The judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will have their paddles to hand, and all scores will be carried over to next week when viewers will have their say. Several of the contestants did a decent job of tempering expectations in the launch show – remember “physically catastrophic and pretty decrepit” Krishnan Guru-Murthy? The quiet confidence of Angela Scanlon and Nigel Harman, however, spoke as loudly as their smart footwork during the climactic group dance to a Bee Gees medley, while there was a distinct frisson to seeing Telegraph columnist Angela Rippon back on the dancefloor an implausible 47 years after gracing it with Morecambe and Wise (and 33 since last hosting the original Come Dancing); she returns tonight with pro partner Kai Widdrington to dance a cha cha cha. The next three months will fly by in their company. GT

Boxing: Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce

TNT Sports 2, 7.30pm

British heavyweight Joe Joyce returns to Wembley Arena for this rematch against Zhilei Zhang. Joyce suffered a shock defeat to the towering Chinese fighter in April, losing his unbeaten record. The winner will be in pole position for a title fight against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk. Ring walks at 10.30pm. JT

A Royal Guide to: Parenting

Channel 4, 7.35pm

This documentary casts a wry eye over everything from the history of birth announcements to the protocol surrounding public displays of affection. Plus, we hear how sword fighting and riding into battle were more pressing than schooling.



Michael McIntyre’sThe Wheel

BBC One, 8.35pm

Hot on the Cuban heels of Strictly come even more celebrities on shiny floors, starting with McIntyre’s slick game show where famous faces (including Clare Balding and Richard Madeley) help contestants win money. At 9.35pm, meanwhile, Bradley Walsh returns for more Blankety Blank with Sue Perkins and Anita Rani among the panellists.



It’s a Royal Knockout: the Untold Story

Channel 5, 8.35pm

It’s a Royal Knockout in 1987 was a farcical reboot of the daft game show: Cliff Richard dressed as a turnip, Gary Lineker’s pants got trapped in a winch and Prince Edward upbraided the press for a lack of enthusiasm. In terms of televised royal disasters it ranks only below Diana on Panorama – a gift of a subject, long overdue this revisit.



Black Snow

BBC Four, 9pm & 9.50pm

This Australian thriller has a smart premise: a time capsule contains vital clues to the murder of a Queensland student shortly after its burial in 1994. Twenty-five years on, the cold case heats up again and old secrets are disinterred; even if the murder-mystery element feels rote, the dual timeline is both appropriate and well executed.



Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story & The Puppet Asylum

Sky Documentaries, 9pm

Otto Baxter is a tyro director with Down’s syndrome; The Puppet Asylum is his passion project, a semi-autobiographical Victorian horror musical. This complicated, thoughtful documentary follows its creative challenges and triumphs.



Kylie Live in the Park

BBC Two, 10.05pm

A chance to catch last weekend’s big outdoor gig in Leicester – where the Queen of Pop spun through hits including

On a Night Like, The Loco-Motion and recent chart-topper Padam Padam. Before, at 8.35pm, comes the best bits from Kylie’s first producers, Stock Aitken Waterman. The night rounds off with highlights of her BBC performances.

Superman (1978) ★★★★★

5STAR, 12.50pm

In this, the first (and many would say the best) instalment of the superhero series, a baby is sent from his dying home planet, Krypton, to Earth by his father Jor-El (Marlon Brando). Adopting the identity of Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve), he

uses his powers to stop Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) blowing up California. Great hero, great score, great

cape – and Margot Kidder is still the Lois Lane to beat. Superman II follows.

Moulin Rouge (1952) ★★★★

BBC Two, 1pm

Not the noisy one with Nicole Kidman; this is John Huston’s compassionate biopic of Moulin Rouge painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. José Ferrer plays the melancholic lead character and Zsa Zsa Gabor is great fun as a demi-monde entertainer. Oswald Morris’s cinematography is as luscious as the Parisian surroundings. Catch BBC Two documentary Moulin Rouge: Yes We Can-Can! on Wednesday at 10pm



West Side Story (1961) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 3.25pm

The vertiginous energy and heart make this one of the greatest musicals – not to mention soaring songs such as Maria and Tonight. Jerome Robbins’s inspired choreography needs the biggest screen it can get; when the film’s firing on all cylinders of music, lyrics and motion, there’s little to touch it. Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer are lovers from opposite sides of the tracks, while Leonard Bernstein’s heady score perfectly aids their battle.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) ★★★★

Channel 4, 9.35pm

Colin Firth plays a suave Bond-like spy who recruits an urban ne’er-do-well (Taron Egerton) and initiates him into a secret intelligence agency known as Kingsman. It’s explosive, comic-book stuff; true, it has all the subtlety of a hand grenade, but there’s plenty of arched-eyebrow fun to be had as they set about tracking down Samuel L Jackson’s baddie. Mark Strong and Michael Caine co-star.



Sunday 24 September

Hamza: Strictly Birds of Prey - Ellie Jo Hilton

Hamza: Strictly Birds of Prey

BBC One, 7pm

Hamza Yassin was the very definition of the “unknown celebrity” before he shot to fame last year, grooving to victory in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing. But for years he has been pursuing a deeper passion, far away from the glare of the ballroom, as a talented wildlife cameraman with a particular interest in birds of prey. In this one-off film he gets to celebrate the UK’s rich variety of raptors, inviting us to join him on a tour around the country to film some of his favourites, including ospreys, buzzards and white-tailed eagles in Scotland, hen harriers in the Cairngorms, hobbies in Somerset and falcons in London. (“It might not look it but it’s a peregrine paradise.”) Throughout he radiates the same charm and determination that won him so many fans on Strictly, which here results in some truly fab-u-lous sequences, including an encounter with elusive tawny owls in a Sussex back garden. Along the way he also celebrates the conservation programmes that have helped reduce persecution of these avian predators and – in a highlight – allows him to fulfil a 20-year ambition by getting close to two golden eagle chicks in Scotland. GO

Football: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Sky Premier League, 1pm (kick-off 2pm)

The Premier League heats up with the most anticipated game of the season so far as unbeaten Arsenal host bitter rivals Tottenham – also unbeaten – in the north London derby. On Saturday, strugglers Manchester United aim to steady the ship against Burnley (TNT Sports 1, 7pm). The Red Devils also take on Crystal Palace on Tuesday as the third round of the EFL Cup gets under way (Sky Football, 7.30pm). Newcastle United face Manchester City on Wednesday (Sky Football, 7pm). Fresh from their World Cup Final defeat, England’s women take on the Netherlands in the Nations League on Tuesday (ITV4, 6.15pm). JT

Songs of Praise: The Sacred Sound of the Organ

BBC One, 1.15pm

Katherine Jenkins looks into the history of church organs and their association with sacred music. In Cambridge, organist Anna Lapwood demonstrates the range of Pembroke College Chapel’s fine 17th-century instrument; while in London, Pam Rhodes visits a charity that saves redundant church organs from destruction.



Countryfile

BBC One, 6pm

In the first of two harvest-time specials, Adam Henson and Sean Fletcher visit an arable farm in Cambridgeshire to hear about regenerative farming methods and the battle against rural loneliness. Also, a report on concerns that the UK apple industry is at risk of collapse.



Rugby Union: Wales v Australia

ITV1, 7.15pm (kick-off 8pm)

It’s squeaky bum time in the World Cup as Wales and Australia battle it out for a place in the knockout stage. Wales are guaranteed to qualify should they win, having narrowly defeated Fiji in the opening round. Australia lost to the Fijians last week, meaning they must beat Wales to stay in the mix. Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, who was appointed following his sacking by England, will be determined to get one over on old foe Warren Gatland. Earlier, Scotland return to action against Tonga in Nice (ITV1, 4pm). Elsewhere, England take on Chile (Saturday, ITV1, 3.55pm), with qualification in sight following their victory over Japan last week. The other massive clash is Ireland v South Africa (Sat, ITV1, 7.15pm) in Paris, probably the two favourites to lift the trophy. Ireland beat the Springboks in Dublin towards the end of last year, and have made a strong start to the tournament – battering Romania and Tonga. JT



The Who Cares Wins Awards

Channel 4, 6.30pm

An evening of stories and celebration as Davina McCall hosts the annual awards ceremony for healthcare heroes and innovators. Katherine Ryan, Anthony Joshua and James Corden are among those presenting gongs in categories ranging from Best Nurse and Best Charity to Best 999 Hero.



Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

BBC Two, 8pm

“Disney meets kilts” is Rob Rinder’s first impression of Glenapp Castle as he and Monica Galetti arrive in Ayrshire for this week’s trip. It might not seem as exotic as other destinations they have visited, but with luxury levels high and eagle demonstrations, a sea safari and a glamping stay on the island of Jura, the experience is just as enjoyable.

Mozart’s Requiem

BBC Four, 8pm

Mozart’s choral masterpiece gets an unusual staging that combines the talents of Opera North and Phoenix Dance Theatre with visiting South African companies Jazzart Dance and Cape Town Opera to sumptuous effect. Soloists include Ellie Laugharne, Ann Taylor and Mongezi Mosoaka. Recorded at the Leeds Grand Theatre in June, it’s a dark but wholly uplifting experience.



The Big Sex Scam

Channel 5, 10pm

A new series about love rats and fraudsters who manipulate vulnerable singletons, using romance as a route to plundering emotions and bank accounts. Tonight, Yve Gibney describes how she met and married Maurice, a fellow Brit, after moving to Nigeria in the 1990s, only to discover that Maurice was living a double life.

The Sky’s the Limit (1943, b/w) ★★★

BBC Two, 10am

This comedy musical provides an unusually staid acting role for Fred Astaire, who could typically light up any performance. He plays war hero Fred (ha!) who sneaks into NYC incognito in order to spend a stretch of leave in the city and meets journalist Joan (played by Joan Leslie) who assumes that Fred is a coward hiding from the war. Of course, her mistake ends in romance, via a famous Astaire dance to the song One for My Baby.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940, b/w) ★★★★

BBC Two, 12.30pm

Ernst Lubitsch’s gorgeous romcom was adapted from Hungarian playwright Miklós László’s 1937 play Parfumerie; both inspired Nora Ephron’s 1998 gem You’ve Got Mail, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. The film, starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart, focuses on two employees at a Budapest leather shop whose animosity slowly gives way to adoration when they start to write one another anonymous letters.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★★★

BBC One, 3pm

Pokémon meets film noir in this surprisingly well-crafted and suspenseful yarn. We find the custard-furred rodent Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds, with his sardonic Deadpool repartee dialled down to family friendly levels) scouring the neon-washed streets of Ryme City for Harry Goodman, his human partner, who vanished in a car crash while working a particularly arduous case. All-round good fun.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★★

Channel 4, 9pm

Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s popular Poirot novel has an all-star cast, including Branagh, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Michelle Pfeiffer and even ballet star Sergei Polunin, but still fails to thrill. While this Orient Express does clatter along handsomely – it’s easy to wish it had the nerve to add a touch more playfulness. Branagh’s follow-up, A Haunting in Venice, is in cinemas now.



Monday 25 September

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson and Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson in The Long Shadow - ITV

The Long Shadow

ITV1, 9pm

You may think television has covered every possible aspect of the Yorkshire Ripper case, but this extensively researched seven-part drama series by George Kay, based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s acclaimed account of the case, aims to take a different path. It focuses not on the serial killer – Peter Sutcliffe (played by Mark Stobbart) is a peripheral figure – but instead on his victims and the police officers involved in what was at times a mismanaged investigation. The victims – othered by some police and the media at the time as “just” prostitutes – are here given proper identities as the mothers forced into sex work by economic circumstances; the woman walking home alone; or the ambitious student. The producers have made two other excellent true-crime dramas – Des and White House Farm – and have gathered another terrific cast here, including Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban, who initially led the enquiry, David Morrissey as DCS George Oldfield, who took over the investigation, and Katherine Kelly as victim Emily Jackson. The series begins with the discovery of the body of Wilma McCann, who was the mother of four young children and Sutcliffe’s first victim. VL

Snooker: British Open

ITV4, 12.45pm

Snooker season gets under way from the Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse, with Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams. Defending champion Ryan Day headlines the evening session alongside Ronnie O’Sullivan, who takes on Jimmy Robertson (6.45pm). JT



Strictly: It Takes Two

BBC Two, 6.30pm

Janette Manrara returns to present a new series of the show with backstage gossip, judges’ verdicts and celebrity interviews; replacing Rylan as her co-host is 2022 Strictly finalist Fleur East. The insightful feature, Choreography Corner, remains the highlight.



The Motorway

Channel 5, 8pm

Another series following the men and women working for National Highways across north east England and the West Midlands, who as part of their daily grind have to deal with everything from litter-picking and breakdowns to fatal collisions. In this opener, two patrol officers race to a serious car fire on the M60, while others are confronted by a wheelbarrow causing havoc.



Musical Masterpieces

Sky Arts, 8pm

Musician and presenter Myleene Klass and composer Errollyn Wallen present this new series examining why some classical pieces have such enduring appeal. They start with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons (later programmes cover Bizet’s Carmen and Mendelssohn’s Hebrides overture), given a stirring rendition by Sinfonia Cymru. Klass marvels that the 1720 piece has an “energy that the modern ear can attune to”.



Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos

BBC Two, 9pm

Kuenssberg’s must-see examination of the recent revolving-door farce at No 10 ends with Liz Truss’s 45-day tenure, when she “wreaked economic and political havoc”. First, though, she digs into Boris Johnson’s “relationship with the truth” and his downfall.

Sandylands

BBC Two, 10pm; not NI

Previously shown on Gold in 2020, this madcap seaside-set sitcom follows Emily Verma (Natalie Dew), returning to her childhood home when her father (Sanjeev Bhaskar) disappears. David Walliams and Sophie Thompson star as strange B&B owners, Simon Bird a nerdy copper, Craig Parkinson a lovelorn nightclub owner and Hugh Bonneville a mysterious one-eyed insurance investigator.



Pete Doherty, Who Killed My Son?

Channel 4, 10pm

In 2006 Mark Blanco, a Cambridge-educated actor, died after attending a drug-fuelled party with Libertines frontman Pete Doherty. His death was treated as unexplained but, as this powerful film explains, his mother continues her pursuit of justice for her son as she describes the “bungled” police investigation.

Boiling Point (2019) ★★★★

BBC One, 10.40pm

Before The Bear, came Boiling Point: Philip Barantini’s single-take, red-hot depiction of life inside a high-pressure professional kitchen. This short film was followed by the 2021 feature-length version (the BBC One TV adaptation arrives on Oct 1), with both starring the peerless Stephen Graham as stressed chef Andy Jones. Graham’s This is England co-star Andrew Ellis and Irish actor Jonas Armstrong round off the excellent cast.

Before I Go to Sleep (2014) ★★★

BBC One, 11pm

In this mystery thriller we meet Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a woman with a rare form of amnesia that means she starts each day with no recollection of the past, including and beyond a traumatic accident. Christine attempts to make sense of her life along with Dr Nash (Mark Strong) and her husband (Colin Firth), but can she trust those around her? As ever, Kidman excels in the role of a troubled, insular family woman.

A United Kingdom (2016) ★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

Amma Asante’s drama retells the true story of the marriage of Englishwoman Ruth Williams (played by Rosamund Pike) to Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), the heir to the throne of the Bamangwato people of Bechuanaland (now Botswana), who face racism, diplomatic fury and family opposition as they fall in love and attempt to move to the African nation. It makes for heart-wrenching, stirring stuff, even if it is slightly saccharine.

