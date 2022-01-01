TV times and full field for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui

The New Year is upon us and the resumption of the PGA Tour season is just days away. The Sentry Tournament of Champions begins Thursday, Jan. 6, on the Plantation Course at Kapalua and one of the best fields in tournament history will be competing in Maui, Hawaii.

Thirty-nine of the 40 players eligible for the winners-only event are scheduled to compete, with the exception of Rory McIlroy. All PGA Tour event winners during the 2021 calendar year qualified, as well as Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele. This will mark the 10th official tournament of the 2021-22 season.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will host coverage of the event. Here's a look at the TV schedule (all times ET):

Thursday: 6-10 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday: 6-10 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday: 6-10 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday: 4-6 p.m., NBC Sports; 6-8 p.m., Golf Channel

And here is a look at the the final field list (* = first-time winner)