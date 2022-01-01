TV times and full field for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui
The New Year is upon us and the resumption of the PGA Tour season is just days away. The Sentry Tournament of Champions begins Thursday, Jan. 6, on the Plantation Course at Kapalua and one of the best fields in tournament history will be competing in Maui, Hawaii.
Thirty-nine of the 40 players eligible for the winners-only event are scheduled to compete, with the exception of Rory McIlroy. All PGA Tour event winners during the 2021 calendar year qualified, as well as Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele. This will mark the 10th official tournament of the 2021-22 season.
Golf Channel and NBC Sports will host coverage of the event. Here's a look at the TV schedule (all times ET):
Thursday: 6-10 p.m., Golf Channel
Friday: 6-10 p.m., Golf Channel
Saturday: 6-10 p.m., Golf Channel
Sunday: 4-6 p.m., NBC Sports; 6-8 p.m., Golf Channel
And here is a look at the the final field list (* = first-time winner)
Abraham Ancer*
Daniel Berger
Sam Burns*
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen*
Cam Davis*
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
Tony Finau
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch*
Branden Grace
Lucas Herbert*
Garrick Higgo*
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Matt Jones
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
K.H. Lee*
Marc Leishman
Hideki Matsuyama
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Seamus Power*
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Xander Schauffele
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Erik Van Rooyen*