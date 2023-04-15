TV, streaming, and player notes for USC football spring game

The USC Trojans are about to take the field for the much-anticipated 2023 spring football game. USC doesn’t need to learn a whole lot about its offense. We know this side of the ball is going to roar as long as the principal players stay healthy. The Trojans have an abundance of riches throughout their offense, with depth in every group and considerable versatility.

Returning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will have multiple running backs to give the ball to, multiple dynamic wide receivers to throw to, and a lot of strong offensive linemen to block for him and facilitate the offense. It will be very hard for opposing defensive coordinators to solve this offense in the 2023 season.

All eyes at this spring game will be focused on the defense and its ability to display real progress after an ugly implosion at the end of the 2022 season in the Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game:

DATE AND TIME

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: noon Pacific time

GAME LOCATION

The USC spring game takes place in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

TELEVISION COVERAGE

Pac-12 Network has the television coverage for the USC spring game. This will be the last USC spring game covered by Pac-12 Network. Next year, expect Big Ten Network to carry the USC spring game.

LIVE STREAMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

