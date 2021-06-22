TV Station Cuts Away From U.S. Open At The Most Tense Moment Possible

Golf fans in Iowa were left in suspense during the U.S. Open on Sunday when a local TV station cut away from the action at the worst possible time.

Louis Oosthuizen was attempting to sink a putt that would keep him within one stroke of leader Jon Rahm. This is what viewers watching the match on WHO 13 in Des Moines saw:

Iowa TV station interrupts U.S. Open at funniest possible time: https://t.co/MGAAWOg1MRpic.twitter.com/QTIWWPhrdN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) June 21, 2021

The Midwestern station cut away to report on severe weather, including a tornado.

Defector noted that the NBC affiliate eventually moved to a split-screen to show the weather and the golf, but by then, it didn’t matter. Oosthuizen had already missed and Rahm would win the tournament, which was held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California.

