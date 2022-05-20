UPDATED: TV Schedule for 106th Indy 500 Practice, Pole Qualifying, Race
On-track action for the nearly two-week-long lead-in to the 106th Indianapolis 500 begins on May 17.
This year, daily practice begins with Indianapolis 500 Veterans Practice on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That will be followed by Rookie Orientation and Refreshers at 1 p.m., and full-field practice at 3 p.m. All Tuesday action will be streamed on NBC's streaming service Peacock.
Peacock will also stream daily practice (noon to 6 p.m.) Wednesday through Friday.
Qualifying kicks off on Saturday, May 21. The pole will be decided in a Fast Six session over on NBC at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
Here's where to find the action over the next two weeks:
Indianapolis 500 Practice, Qualifying Week Schedule
TUESDAY, MAY 17
Indianapolis 500 Veterans Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 9 a.m., Peacock (L)
Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation/Refreshers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 1 p.m., Peacock (L)
Indianapolis 500 Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 3 p.m., Peacock (L)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
Indianapolis 500 Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, noon-6 p.m., Peacock (L)
THURSDAY, MAY 19
Indianapolis 500 Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, noon-6 p.m., Peacock (L)
FRIDAY, MAY 20
Indianapolis 500 Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, noon-6 p.m., Peacock (L)
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Peacock (L)
Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m., Peacock (L)
SUNDAY, MAY 22
Indianapolis 500 Last Chance Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 11:30-12:30, Peacock (L)
Indianapolis 500 Top 12 Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., Peacock (L)
Indianapolis 500 Last Chance Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Peacock (L)
Indianapolis Top 12 Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m., NBC (L)
Indianapolis 500 Firestone Fast Six Qualifying (Pole Determined), 5:10 p.m-5:40 p.m., NBC (L)
MONDAY, MAY 23
Indianapolis 500 Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Peacock (L)
FRIDAY, MAY 27
Carb Day: Indianapolis 500 Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Peacock (L)
Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition, 2:30 p.m. Peacock (L)
SUNDAY, MAY 29
106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 12:45 p.m., NBC (L)