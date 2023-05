TV networks for Cardinals’ 2023 resgular-season games

The Arizona Cardinals released their 2023 regular-season schedule. They will not play in any prime-time games, so they will not be featured on Amazon, NBC or ABC.

However, this year was the first time that games were not tied to TV networks. CBS traditionally broadcast AFC games and FOX NFC games. This year, all games were up for grabs.

Which network will air each of the Cardinals’ games in 2023?

Check them out below.

Week 1: Cardinals at Commanders - FOX

Week 2: Giants at Cardinals - FOX

Week 3: Cowboys at Cardinals - FOX

Week 4: Cardinals at 49ers - FOX

Week 5: Bengals at Cardinals - FOX

Week 6: Cardinals at Rams - FOX

Week 7: Cardinals at Seahawks - FOX

Week 8: Ravens at Cardinals - CBS

Week 9: Cardinals at Browns - CBS

Week 10: Falcons at Cardinals - CBS

Week 11: Cardinals at Texans - CBS

Week 12: Rams at Cardinals - FOX

Week 13: Cardinals at Steelers - CBS

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 49ers at Cardinals - CBS

Week 16: Cardinals at Bears - FOX

Week 17: Cardinals at Eagles - FOX

Week 18: Seahawks at Cardinals - TBD

