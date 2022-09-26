TV network, kickoff time announced for Georgia’s home game vs. Auburn

On Saturday, October 8, the Georgia Bulldogs will host the Auburn Tigers in the 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The game now has an assigned kickoff time and television network of 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS in Sanford Stadium. It will be a doubleheader for CBS on October 8, with the network also broadcasting Texas A&M at Alabama at 8 p.m.

That will be Georgia’s next home game, as the Bulldogs travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers this coming Saturday.

Georgia currently sits at 4-0 with the No. 1 ranking in the nation, while Auburn is 3-1 with its only loss coming to Penn State. The Tigers survived a scare this past weekend against Missouri in a game that went to overtime after a wild ending to regulation.

This Saturday, both Georgia and Auburn have night games against SEC competition. UGA visits Missouri for a 7:30 kickoff on the SEC Network and Auburn hosts LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Georgia and Auburn played for the first in 1892. Since, Georgia leads the series 62-56-8 and is on a five-game winning streak. Since 2006, UGA has won 14 of the 17 meetings between the two rivalries.

