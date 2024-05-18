TV network breakdown for Cardinals’ 2024 schedule

The Arizona Cardinals released their full 2024 regular-season schedule this week and we now know the full details of their games — when they have their bye, their tough stretch to start the season with five 2023 playoff teams in the first six weeks and more.

We know the times and the TV networks.

The way things play out to start the year, they have nine games scheduled to air on FOX, five on CBS, one on ESPN+ exclusively for their Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and then the final two games of the season have not been determined yet.

They also have their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos being nationally televised on CBS.

Here are the games on each network:

FOX games

Rams at Cardinals, Week 2

Lions at Cardinals, Week 3

Commanders at Cardinals, Week 4

Cardinals at 49ers, Week 5

Cardinals at Packers, Week 6

Cardinals at Dolphins, Week 8

Cardinals at Seahawks, Week 12

Cardinals at Vikings, Week 13

Cardinals at Panthers, Week 16

CBS games

Cardinals at Broncos, preseason finale

Cardinals at Bills, Week 1

Bears at Cardinals, Week 9

Jets at Cardinals, Week 10

Seahawks at Cardinals, Week 14

Patriots at Cardinals, Week 15

ESPN+ game

Chargers at Cardinals, Week 7 (exclusive to ESPN+ except for local home markets for each team, as those areas will have coverage on a local over-the-air TV station)

Undetermined games

Cardinals at Rams, Week 17

49ers at Cardinals, Week 18

