TV, kickoff time set for Georgia vs. UMass game

The SEC announced the remainder of the conference’s schedule for the 2024 college football season. Georgia football knows that it will not play a single game during the SEC slate at noon. That’s welcome news to Georgia fans after the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson was scheduled for noon.

Georgia will host UMass on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12:45 p.m. ET. The Georgia-UMass game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Overall, an early game is a scheduling win for Georgia. The Bulldogs get a few more hours to prepare for Georgia Tech and Georgia fans should get some good weather.

Georgia faces a challenging schedule this fall, but UMass should be one of the easiest teams that Georgia plays against. Georgia ends the season with three consecutive home games. The Bulldogs host Tennessee the week before playing against UMass.

After the Georgia-UMass game, the Bulldogs will have a short week to prepare for a Black Friday game against Georgia Tech. The SEC will be televised on ABC and ESPN under the conference’s new media rights deal.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire